West Bengal STF Arrests Several Accused With Suspected ISI, AQIS Links In Multiple Operations
Investigators allege Rahman was involved in supplying Indian SIM cards to ISI through Bangladesh and Nepal, report Shubhankar Saha, Bapi Mondal and Subhajeet Das.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Shubhankar Saha, Bapi Mondal, Subhajeet Das
Cooch Behar/Barasat/Bhangar: The West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested several people in separate operations across the state over suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
In the latest development, the STF arrested Mithu Rahman, a resident of Dighaltari in Nazirhat, Cooch Behar’s Dinhata-II block, on Sunday night on suspicion of having links with the ISI. A Dinhata court has remanded him to 14 days in police custody.
Investigators allege that Rahman was involved in supplying Indian SIM cards to the ISI in Pakistan through Bangladesh and Nepal. He is also suspected of having links to a counterfeit currency network.
The arrest comes days after the STF detained three other individuals in Cooch Behar on similar allegations. The arrested persons have been identified as Saiful Haque, Nur Nasiruddin Mia and Rashidul Haque. Investigators are probing their alleged cross-border movements and suspected links to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives.
In another case, the STF arrested Imran Hossain from Topsia in Kolkata. He was produced before the Barasat Court, which granted nine days of STF custody. The agency had sought 14 days of custody.
According to investigators, Hossain allegedly assisted suspected Pakistani intelligence operative Rana Rauf, also known as Wahab. The STF claims Hossain helped Rauf travel from Kathmandu to Kolkata, arranged a safe house in Topsia and facilitated Indian identity documents.
Investigators also allege that Hossain assisted Rauf in conducting surveillance of Indian Army installations and railway infrastructure. He has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in an alleged anti-national conspiracy.
The case came to light during the investigation into Hamim Mondal, who was arrested from Renaissance Township in East Bardhaman on suspicion of militant activities. The STF arrested Arpita Sarkar and Aditya Singh.
During the investigation, the STF allegedly traced links to Rana Rauf, who was arrested from Habra in North 24 Parganas on suspicion of being associated with Pakistan’s ISI. Investigators identified Imran Hossain as one of his alleged associates.
The STF has also arrested two youths from South 24 Parganas on suspicion of links with AQIS. The accused have been identified as Jinnatul Kibria, also known as Janatul Beg or Tutul, and Safik Sheikh. Kibria was arrested from a rented house in the Panapukur area of Bhangar, while Sheikh was arrested from Nodakhali.
According to STF sources, the two are suspected of using social media to spread alleged anti-India propaganda and attempting to establish an AQIS network in South 24 Parganas.
Investigators reportedly came across Facebook accounts named “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Jihad-e-Sabilillah” while monitoring online activities. The STF then launched an investigation into the posts, videos and messages shared through the accounts and sought to identify the people operating them.
Based on digital evidence, social media activity and the movements of suspected individuals, the STF conducted raids in Bhangar and Nodakhali and arrested the two accused.
Local residents reportedly told investigators that Kibria had been living alone in a rented house in Panapukur for some time and was rarely seen outside. Neighbours also reportedly noticed unidentified people visiting him, although their identities and the purpose of their meetings are unclear.
The allegations are part of an ongoing investigation, and the claims against the arrested individuals are yet to be established in court.
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