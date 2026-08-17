ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal STF Arrests Several Accused With Suspected ISI, AQIS Links In Multiple Operations

Shubhankar Saha, Bapi Mondal, Subhajeet Das

Cooch Behar/Barasat/Bhangar: The West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested several people in separate operations across the state over suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

In the latest development, the STF arrested Mithu Rahman, a resident of Dighaltari in Nazirhat, Cooch Behar’s Dinhata-II block, on Sunday night on suspicion of having links with the ISI. A Dinhata court has remanded him to 14 days in police custody.

Investigators allege that Rahman was involved in supplying Indian SIM cards to the ISI in Pakistan through Bangladesh and Nepal. He is also suspected of having links to a counterfeit currency network.

The arrest comes days after the STF detained three other individuals in Cooch Behar on similar allegations. The arrested persons have been identified as Saiful Haque, Nur Nasiruddin Mia and Rashidul Haque. Investigators are probing their alleged cross-border movements and suspected links to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives.

In another case, the STF arrested Imran Hossain from Topsia in Kolkata. He was produced before the Barasat Court, which granted nine days of STF custody. The agency had sought 14 days of custody.

According to investigators, Hossain allegedly assisted suspected Pakistani intelligence operative Rana Rauf, also known as Wahab. The STF claims Hossain helped Rauf travel from Kathmandu to Kolkata, arranged a safe house in Topsia and facilitated Indian identity documents.

Investigators also allege that Hossain assisted Rauf in conducting surveillance of Indian Army installations and railway infrastructure. He has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in an alleged anti-national conspiracy.