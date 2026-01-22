ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Sons Attend SIR Hearing Leaving Father's Body At Home; Allege Death By Panic

Haroa: Two sons and other family members attended the SIR hearing as urgency necessitated them to leave the deceased father's body at their home in West Bengal’s Haroa. The family members alleged that the fear of the SIR hearing caused the death of 65-year-old Sahar Ali Mondal. Sahar Ali was terrified after five members of his family were summoned for an SIR hearing due to logical discrepancies, they said.

This incident has caused a stir in Purba Madartala village of Haroa. Sahar Ali had been living in the Gopalpur No. 1 Gram Panchayat area for a long time. Recently, his two sons, two daughters-in-law, and another family member received notices for an SIR hearing. The family alleged that the elderly man had been suffering from anxiety after receiving the notice.

The family members claimed that the elderly man suffered a heart attack due to the 'fear' of being left off the voter list. He died at home before he could be taken to the hospital.

After returning home from the hearing, they buried Sahar Ali Mondal's body. Firoz Mondal, a neighbour of the deceased, said, "Sahar Ali was constantly in fear after five members of his family received hearing notices. We tried to reassure him repeatedly, telling him there was nothing to be so afraid of but the fear haunted him. The Election Commission is playing a deadly game. Now it seems the EC is completely acting as an agent for the BJP. The SIR process must be stopped immediately, otherwise we will have to launch a movement. We have no faith in the Election Commission. What they have started is only increasing the danger for people."

He further added, "Sahar Ali's two sons went to the hearing on Wednesday, even with their father's body lying at home. They had no other choice.”