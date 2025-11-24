West Bengal SIR: Woman Listed As Voter In 44 Assembly Constituencies; TMC, BJP Attack Each Other
The woman working as a domestic cook said she was clueless about the matter saying she was excluded from the voter rolls after migration.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
Durgapur: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the voter list in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly Election, a major discrepancy has come to light with a woman included in the electoral rolls of as many as 44 different assembly constituencies.
The discrepancy has come to light in booth number 47 of Pandaveswar assembly constituency of Paschim Bardhaman district where Mayarani Goswami, a domestic cook has been listed as a voter in different constituencies with different surnames and age.
According to local sources, Mayarani, a widow, had recently submitted the enumeration form as part of the ongoing SIR exercise. After scanning the QR code of her form, it came to light that her name has been included as a voter in various districts from North Dinajpur to Gosaba in South 24 Parganas under different surnames, sources said. Mayarani's name appears in the different constituencies with surnames like Mandal, Roy, Ghosh and Naiya as revealed by the voter list.
Goswami expressed ignorance about the matter. "I don't know anything about such things. Earlier, when my husband was alive, we used to live on railway land. Our names were in the voter list there. Later, the government gave me a house. I now live in Baidyanathpur. I vote at the polling booth in the high school there. I had registered my name in Baidyanathpur during the previous election and my name was excluded from the previous voter list. I only know this much. I cook at people's houses to satisfy my hunger. I don't know what to do," she said.
Political Slugfest
The discrepancy in the voter list has led to a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP). Trinamool MP from Burdwan-Durgapur Kirti Azad claimed that the BJP was behind the voter duplication.
“The Election Commission is now being run on the orders of Amit Shah, so ordinary people like Mayarani are facing such problems. Names were found in many places in Haryana. In fact, the BJP wants to win the elections by printing the names of its own voters multiple times in those places, excluding the names of real voters."
Robin Pal, Trinamool President of Pandaveshwar's Baidyanathpur unit said he knew the Paschim Bardhaman woman personally. “She earns her living by cooking in people's homes. The Election Commission is responsible for this. It is surprising to think how the name of a common woman is in so many places."
BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari hitting back at the TMC said, "If the SIR check was not done, such an incident would not have been detected. It is shocking to think how many helpless people's names have been used, so a major investigation is necessary."
The voter list revision under SIR in West Bengal along with eight other states and three UTs was announced by the EC on October 27. In West Bengal, where the SIR related "work stress" has led to illnesses and suicides among booth-level officers, has led to a political storm with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacking the Centre over the matter.
