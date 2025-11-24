ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal SIR: Woman Listed As Voter In 44 Assembly Constituencies; TMC, BJP Attack Each Other

Durgapur: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the voter list in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly Election, a major discrepancy has come to light with a woman included in the electoral rolls of as many as 44 different assembly constituencies.

The discrepancy has come to light in booth number 47 of Pandaveswar assembly constituency of Paschim Bardhaman district where Mayarani Goswami, a domestic cook has been listed as a voter in different constituencies with different surnames and age.

According to local sources, Mayarani, a widow, had recently submitted the enumeration form as part of the ongoing SIR exercise. After scanning the QR code of her form, it came to light that her name has been included as a voter in various districts from North Dinajpur to Gosaba in South 24 Parganas under different surnames, sources said. Mayarani's name appears in the different constituencies with surnames like Mandal, Roy, Ghosh and Naiya as revealed by the voter list.

Goswami expressed ignorance about the matter. "I don't know anything about such things. Earlier, when my husband was alive, we used to live on railway land. Our names were in the voter list there. Later, the government gave me a house. I now live in Baidyanathpur. I vote at the polling booth in the high school there. I had registered my name in Baidyanathpur during the previous election and my name was excluded from the previous voter list. I only know this much. I cook at people's houses to satisfy my hunger. I don't know what to do," she said.