West Bengal SIR: Gangarampur Undertrial Produced For Hearing Under Tight Security

An undertrial lodged in Balurghat jail was produced at Gangarampur BDO office for his SIR hearing in a drug seizure case. ( ETV Bharat )

Gangarampur: An undertrial prisoner’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing in West Bengal was conducted under police security at the Gangarampur Block Development Officer (BDO) office premises.

Officials brought the accused, Asim Sarkar (28), a resident of East Haldarpara in Gangarampur, Dakshin Dinajpur district, to the hearing venue.

Dakshin Dinajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Chinmoy Mittal said Gangarampur police had received information about the storage of banned cough syrup at the house of Joydev Sarkar in the East Haldarpara Bandhmor area.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house and recovered a large quantity of prohibited cough syrup, narcotic injections, and a diary. During the operation, police arrested Asim Sarkar, a resident of the same locality. He has been on trial since his arrest.