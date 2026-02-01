West Bengal SIR: Gangarampur Undertrial Produced For Hearing Under Tight Security
An undertrial accused in a banned cough syrup case was brought under police security for an SIR hearing at the Gangarampur BDO office premises.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Gangarampur: An undertrial prisoner’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing in West Bengal was conducted under police security at the Gangarampur Block Development Officer (BDO) office premises.
Officials brought the accused, Asim Sarkar (28), a resident of East Haldarpara in Gangarampur, Dakshin Dinajpur district, to the hearing venue.
Dakshin Dinajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Chinmoy Mittal said Gangarampur police had received information about the storage of banned cough syrup at the house of Joydev Sarkar in the East Haldarpara Bandhmor area.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house and recovered a large quantity of prohibited cough syrup, narcotic injections, and a diary. During the operation, police arrested Asim Sarkar, a resident of the same locality. He has been on trial since his arrest.
He was brought to the Gangarampur BDO office in a police van under tight security on Saturday for his SIR hearing. Speaking on the occasion, the undertrial explained that he had come for the hearing, is currently lodged in Balurghat jail in Dakshin Dinajpur district, and that his home is in Gangarampur.
Police sources said that, acting on secret information in October 2024, Gangarampur subdivision and local police officers seized around 4,950 bottles of banned cough syrup, nearly 13,500 narcotic injections, and a diary during the raid.
Asim Sarkar has remained in judicial custody since his arrest. Security at the BDO office was tight during his SIR hearing.
