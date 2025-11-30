ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal SIR Death: Woman Immolates Herself Over Fear of Losing Govt Benefits

Bhatar (East Burdwan): A woman immolated herself in Bhatar area of East Burdwan district, allegedly due to SIR fear. The deceased’s name is Mastura Khatun (40).

Her family members alleged that she was in fear of filling out the SIR form. According to them, Mastura Khatun showed symptoms of panic after hearing about SIR-related incidents in the state.

She harboured a notion that if she filled out this form, she would be deprived of all government benefits. Khatun feared that she would not get benefits from the government's scheme, such as the Lakshmi Bhandar and other projects.

Her family members got her to fill out the form on Friday. Then late at night, she set herself on fire. Her family members rescued and admitted her to the Bhata State General Hospital, where she died.

Upon receiving the news, TMC MLA Mangobinda Adhikari of Bhatar went to meet her family members. He said, “The woman died by suicide due to the fear of SIR. The matter has been informed to the state leadership.”