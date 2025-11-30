West Bengal SIR Death: Woman Immolates Herself Over Fear of Losing Govt Benefits
Published : November 30, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
Bhatar (East Burdwan): A woman immolated herself in Bhatar area of East Burdwan district, allegedly due to SIR fear. The deceased’s name is Mastura Khatun (40).
Her family members alleged that she was in fear of filling out the SIR form. According to them, Mastura Khatun showed symptoms of panic after hearing about SIR-related incidents in the state.
She harboured a notion that if she filled out this form, she would be deprived of all government benefits. Khatun feared that she would not get benefits from the government's scheme, such as the Lakshmi Bhandar and other projects.
Her family members got her to fill out the form on Friday. Then late at night, she set herself on fire. Her family members rescued and admitted her to the Bhata State General Hospital, where she died.
Upon receiving the news, TMC MLA Mangobinda Adhikari of Bhatar went to meet her family members. He said, “The woman died by suicide due to the fear of SIR. The matter has been informed to the state leadership.”
The deceased’s sister Astura Khatun said her sister set herself on fire in fear of SIR. According to her, Mastura started suffering from panic as soon as the SIR process started.
"Someone had explained to her that if she filled out the form, she would be deprived of all the government facilities. Even she would not get all the rations and the money of Lakshmi Bhandar," she added.
Minister Arup Biswas said, “Many people are losing their lives trying to do two years of work in two months. Many people have chosen to die by suicide. How many more people are going to die?” he asked.
Bhatar police said that a case of unnatural death has been registered. The body has been sent to the Burdwan Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
