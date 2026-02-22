ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal SIR: BLO Jumps Into Hooghly River Leaving Documents In Ferry; Rescued By Ghat Workers

BLO Mohammad Kayamuddin said he was not being able to handle SIR work ( ETV Bharat )

Serampore: A Booth-Level Officer (BLO) jumped into the Hooghly river from a ferry, leaving a bag full of documents related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on the vessel, and was rescued by ferry ghat workers in Serampore of West Bengal's Hooghly district on Saturday, police said.

The BLO, Mohammad Kayamuddin, claimed he took this step because he could not handle SIR workload. Kayamuddin resides in Titagarh and is the acting headmaster of Kancharapara BN High School.

After rescuing him, he was taken to Serampur Hospital and his condition is stated to be normal. Police have recovered a bag full of documents related to SIR and his mobile.

Qayamuddin said, "I am unable to handle the immense workload of SIR. Today was the last day to upload the forms but I have not managed to complete work. What will I reply to the voters? I feel very bad. I am digitally disabled and so acing difficulties. Even though the commission gave me helpers, I could not cope. Day after day, I faced fresh challenges in SIR work. This morning, I came to Serampore from Barrackpore and was returning via ferry."

Ferry ghat worker Mohammad Bablu said, "We saw a passenger jump into the river and rescued him. Later, it was found out that he was a BLO. The police and his family were informed."