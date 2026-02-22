West Bengal SIR: BLO Jumps Into Hooghly River Leaving Documents In Ferry; Rescued By Ghat Workers
Mohammad Kayamuddin said he has failed to upload SIR-related forms within the deadline as he is digitally challenged so attempted to end his life.
Serampore: A Booth-Level Officer (BLO) jumped into the Hooghly river from a ferry, leaving a bag full of documents related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on the vessel, and was rescued by ferry ghat workers in Serampore of West Bengal's Hooghly district on Saturday, police said.
The BLO, Mohammad Kayamuddin, claimed he took this step because he could not handle SIR workload. Kayamuddin resides in Titagarh and is the acting headmaster of Kancharapara BN High School.
After rescuing him, he was taken to Serampur Hospital and his condition is stated to be normal. Police have recovered a bag full of documents related to SIR and his mobile.
Qayamuddin said, "I am unable to handle the immense workload of SIR. Today was the last day to upload the forms but I have not managed to complete work. What will I reply to the voters? I feel very bad. I am digitally disabled and so acing difficulties. Even though the commission gave me helpers, I could not cope. Day after day, I faced fresh challenges in SIR work. This morning, I came to Serampore from Barrackpore and was returning via ferry."
Ferry ghat worker Mohammad Bablu said, "We saw a passenger jump into the river and rescued him. Later, it was found out that he was a BLO. The police and his family were informed."
Blaming the Election Commission (EC) for "pushing" Qayamuddin to take such step, Serampore city Trinamool president Santosh Kumar Singh said, "The EC is harassing people by pressurising them to complete the SIR process following which, many people have died. Mohammad Qayamuddin is not digitally savvy so faced difficulties. He tried to end his life due to mental stress. The EC should look into this. Work is being done without proper training. It is BJP's doing since they want to capture Bengal by conducting SIR. People will answer for this in the elections."
Countering Trinamool's claims, BJP leader Bhaskar Bhattacharya said, "The BLO has said he is digitally challenged and was not helped by senior officials of the EC. These senior officials are none other than state government employees. The state government is pressurising the BLOs so such incidents are happening. So it is the state government that is actually responsible."
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
