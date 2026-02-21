ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Shocker: Teacher Opens Fire At Children After Ball Hits His Door In Murshidabad; Boy Injured

Arrested teacher Sameer Kumar Mandal who opened fire on children playing in front of his house in Murshidabad ( ETV Bharat )

Murshidabad: In a shocking incident, a school teacher fired at a group of children playing football in the vicinity of his house leaving a boy injured in West Bengal's Murshidabad, police said.

The incident took place on Friday in the Banipur area under Raghunathganj police station limits of Murshidabad. The accused has been identified as Sameer Kumar Mandal, working as a teacher at Omarpur Primary School.

Jangipur Police District Superintendent Hossain Mehdi Rehman confirmed Mandal's arrest saying that the police have started investigation into the incident.

It is understood that on Friday, a group of children, as usual, were playing football in an empty field in front of the teacher's house. According to local sources, Mandal had previously warned the children against playing in the area as the ball would occasionally land inside his compound.

The matter turned worse on Friday as the school teacher, angered by the children playing in the field despite the warning, opened fire on the children with a gun, local sources said. According to eyewitnesses, Mandal fired four to five rounds and when the children tried to run away in panic, one of the children was shot in the hand.