West Bengal Shocker: Teacher Opens Fire At Children After Ball Hits His Door In Murshidabad; Boy Injured
An eyewitness said that Mandal fired four to five rounds at the children leaving one of the children injured in the hand.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Murshidabad: In a shocking incident, a school teacher fired at a group of children playing football in the vicinity of his house leaving a boy injured in West Bengal's Murshidabad, police said.
The incident took place on Friday in the Banipur area under Raghunathganj police station limits of Murshidabad. The accused has been identified as Sameer Kumar Mandal, working as a teacher at Omarpur Primary School.
Jangipur Police District Superintendent Hossain Mehdi Rehman confirmed Mandal's arrest saying that the police have started investigation into the incident.
It is understood that on Friday, a group of children, as usual, were playing football in an empty field in front of the teacher's house. According to local sources, Mandal had previously warned the children against playing in the area as the ball would occasionally land inside his compound.
The matter turned worse on Friday as the school teacher, angered by the children playing in the field despite the warning, opened fire on the children with a gun, local sources said. According to eyewitnesses, Mandal fired four to five rounds and when the children tried to run away in panic, one of the children was shot in the hand.
Bishwajit Saha, the father of the injured child, said that a group of 10-12 children were playing in the field like every day. "As soon as the ball hit the door of the teacher's house, he got agitated and came out with a gun and aimed it at the children. My son was shot in the hand. We immediately took him to the Jangipur Subdistrict Hospital."
The bullet was removed from the boy's hand. It is understood that the injured child is currently undergoing treatment at the Jangipur Subdistrict Hospital.
On receiving the information about the incident, a large police force from the Raghunathganj police station reached the spot and arrested the accused teacher from his house. The weapon, believed to be a modern air gun, was also recovered from the house. Mandal was produced in the local court, which remanded him to 12 days judicial custody.
Meanwhile, the arrested teacher Sameer Kumar Mandal said that he fired the shot "to scare" the boy. "I didn't realize it would hit anyone," Mandal said.
The incident has created shock and panic among locals, who gheraod the the house of the accused teacher. A heavy police force from the Raghunathganj police station was deployed on the spot to prevent any law and order situation.
Read More: