ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: Three Christian Families Allege Assault, Threats To Abandon Faith; Police Deployed In Area

Kolkata: Three Christian families in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district have complained to police that they were threatened and assaulted by a group of people earlier this week to force them to renounce their faith, prompting the force to deploy its personnel in the area.

The aggrieved families, which have been residing in the area for the past 30 years and converted to Christianity around 18 months ago, have also complained to police that they were forced to participate in certain religious rituals against their wishes, a senior officer told PTI on Thursday. She said police have registered a case based on the complaints.

Nine members of the families, residing in Chandrakona, have claimed in their police complaint that the group on October 18 and 19 assaulted and threatened them with dire consequences if they did not recant Christianity, the officer told PTI.

"A woman of one family reportedly lost consciousness after assault. A girl of another family was also allegedly assaulted and threatened. They were also allegedly forced to participate in religious rituals against their wishes, she said, citing the police complaints. The police officer said the accused group had allegedly warned the families not to approach police over the matter.

"A case has been initiated against people named by the families in their complaint. We are unable to disclose the names for the sake of our investigation," she said, adding that all nine members of the aggrieved families were escorted to the police station where they lodged the complaint.