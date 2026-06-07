Bodies Of Four Family Members Recovered Two Days After Car Plunges Into Teesta River
Heavy rainfall caused a sudden surge in the mountain streams in the Velabari area, located between Sevoke and Baghpool.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Kalimpong: Bodies of four members of a family, who went missing while travelling from Sikkim to West Bengal's Siliguri on Friday, were recovered from Teesta River on Sunday, officials said. Earlier, few parts of their vehicle were recovered from the river after a day-long search on Saturday.
According to police, the family had set out for Siliguri from Sikkim in a black Tata Nexon when the accident occurred two days ago. They had last communicated with their relatives on Friday afternoon while in Rambi area of West Bengal. Since then, there was no trace of them.
The deceased have been identified as Sabya Neupane (27), Smarika Neupane (29), Tika Maya Dahal (31), and Ditya Chhetri (5), police said.
Acting on a complaint filed by relatives, an NDRF team launched a joint search operation on Saturday morning with the assistance of the West Bengal Police and the Sikkim administration. NDRF's operation was conducted under the leadership of Deputy Commandant Sanjay Ranjan. Fears intensified when the vehicle's battery and some broken parts were found on the riverbank. On Sunday morning, the ill-fated vehicle was retrieved from the riverbed, and the bodies of the four family members were recovered from inside.
Ajay Kumar, Commandant of the North Bengal Disaster Management Team, said, "The search had been underway since yesterday. Operations were paused overnight and resumed this morning. Divers were deployed, and the bodies were recovered from the vehicle near Kalibari."
According to locals, on Friday afternoon, heavy rainfall caused a sudden surge in the mountain streams in the Velabari area, located between Sevoke and Baghpool. Landslides and falling rocks subsequently damaged National Highway 10.
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