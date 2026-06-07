ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Four Family Members Recovered Two Days After Car Plunges Into Teesta River

Kalimpong: Bodies of four members of a family, who went missing while travelling from Sikkim to West Bengal's Siliguri on Friday, were recovered from Teesta River on Sunday, officials said. Earlier, few parts of their vehicle were recovered from the river after a day-long search on Saturday.

According to police, the family had set out for Siliguri from Sikkim in a black Tata Nexon when the accident occurred two days ago. They had last communicated with their relatives on Friday afternoon while in Rambi area of West Bengal. Since then, there was no trace of them.

The deceased have been identified as Sabya Neupane (27), Smarika Neupane (29), Tika Maya Dahal (31), and Ditya Chhetri (5), police said.