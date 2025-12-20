ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Renames Its Job Scheme 'Karmashree' As 'Mahatmashree'

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday stated that its 100-day employment scheme, 'Karmashree', will be renamed as 'Mahatmashree' from the next financial year.

The notification was issued after Governor CV Ananda Bose gave his assent, a senior state government official said. "The renaming not only preserves the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, but also aligns our state programme with the spirit of public welfare," a senior state official said.

The announcement for renaming 'Karmashree' after Mahatma Gandhi was made by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 18 during her address at the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)-2025 here.