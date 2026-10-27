Two Accused Killed In Separate Police Encounters In Bengal
Prahlad Das was accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in North 24 Parganas, while Samiun Sheikh had allegedly killed a Murshidabad BJP worker.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Gaighata/Samsherganj: Two accused were killed in seperate encounters in West Bengal on Tuesday. Prahlad Das, accused of raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl, was killed during an encounter with the police in Gaighata of North 24 Parganas.
Although police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, sources familiar with the developments said Das was taken to the crime scene in the early hours of Tuesday for reconstruction of the incident following his arrest.
According to the sources, Das suddenly snatched the firearm of a police personnel escorting him and opened fire at the policemen. The escorting team retaliated, leaving him seriously injured. Das was subsequently taken to the Chandpara Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
"My son committed a wrong, and he has received the punishment he deserved. I say this not as a mother, but as a citizen of this country," his mother said at the hospital.
"When the police first came to our home on Sunday, I handed my son over to them. I told the police that he had committed a grave wrong and should face severe punishment—but I never asked for him to be killed in an encounter. How could he escape while surrounded by so many officers? I also heard that he allegedly tried to snatch a police officer's weapon to open fire. The police have delivered his punishment," she added.
Das's mother said the police brought him home at 2 am to take the clothes he had been wearing on the day of the incident and for some paperwork. "In the morning, an officer from the police station arrived and informed us that my son had been killed in an encounter, and that we needed to go to the Chandpara Rural Hospital," she added.
She further said, "Let everyone learn a lesson from my son's fate. May no other boy ever dare to disrespect a girl. If anyone commits such a wrong, they too should face a similar fate. My son has received his punishment; I am satisfied."
In another incident, Samiun Sheikh — who was in CID custody for allegedly murdering BJP worker Sujit Mondal — died in an encounter in Shamsherganj of Murshidabad.
Sources said Sheikh was being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction when a scuffle broke out between him and the police near the Dhulian market. During the altercation, Sheikh allegedly attempted to escape after snatching a police officer's pistol.
The police opened fire in retaliation, leaving him badly injured. When he was rushed to a local hospital, attending physicians declared him dead. The area of the encounter has been cordoned off.
After Mondal went missing on August 28, his family alleged that the police failed to treat the matter with seriousness. Two days later, body parts of Mondal were recovered from a feeder canal.
The Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of the Samsherganj police station and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Farakka were transferred for dereliction of duty, and the investigation was handed over to the CID.
During the course of the investigation, the CID arrested Sheikh, along with his wife and one Johnny Sheikh. During interrogation, Sheikh confessed to murdering Mondal in a rented house in Dhulian, dismembering the body and disposing of the remains in the feeder canal.
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