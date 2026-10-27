ETV Bharat / state

Two Accused Killed In Separate Police Encounters In Bengal

Gaighata/Samsherganj: Two accused were killed in seperate encounters in West Bengal on Tuesday. Prahlad Das, accused of raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl, was killed during an encounter with the police in Gaighata of North 24 Parganas.

Although police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, sources familiar with the developments said Das was taken to the crime scene in the early hours of Tuesday for reconstruction of the incident following his arrest.

According to the sources, Das suddenly snatched the firearm of a police personnel escorting him and opened fire at the policemen. The escorting team retaliated, leaving him seriously injured. Das was subsequently taken to the Chandpara Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"My son committed a wrong, and he has received the punishment he deserved. I say this not as a mother, but as a citizen of this country," his mother said at the hospital.

"When the police first came to our home on Sunday, I handed my son over to them. I told the police that he had committed a grave wrong and should face severe punishment—but I never asked for him to be killed in an encounter. How could he escape while surrounded by so many officers? I also heard that he allegedly tried to snatch a police officer's weapon to open fire. The police have delivered his punishment," she added.

Das's mother said the police brought him home at 2 am to take the clothes he had been wearing on the day of the incident and for some paperwork. "In the morning, an officer from the police station arrived and informed us that my son had been killed in an encounter, and that we needed to go to the Chandpara Rural Hospital," she added.

She further said, "Let everyone learn a lesson from my son's fate. May no other boy ever dare to disrespect a girl. If anyone commits such a wrong, they too should face a similar fate. My son has received his punishment; I am satisfied."