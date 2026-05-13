West Bengal Pro-tem Speaker Tapas Roy Hosts 'Ilish-Bhaat' Lunch For Legislators
The initiative, it is believed, was supposed to counter TMC's campaign that BJP was averse to traditional Bengali cuisine.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Kolkata: Pro-tem Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Tapas Roy hosted a sumptuous lunch of 'ilish' (a species of fish related to the herring, in the family Clupeidae) curry and rice for the newly elected legislators here on Wednesday.
The Assembly premises had been abuzz with preparation for the oath-taking ceremony on the day. However, Roy, setting aside political acrimony, personally took charge of catering to the culinary tastes of the legislators. The menu of the lunch hosted by Roy featured authentic Bengali cuisine—steaming hot rice accompanied by lentils, fried delicacies, and, of course, various fish preparations including the quintessential Bengali favourite Hilsa and Pabda (also known as Butterfish or Indian Catfish) fish much to the delight of the legislators.
Political analysists believe that a distinct political message lied behind the event. In the past—specifically during election campaigns—the Trinamool Congress had alleged that if the BJP were to come to power, the Bengalis' dietary habit of eating fish could be jeopardized. The "fish-and-rice" feast, it is believed, was intended to be a counter-response to the campaign.
Amid the speculations, the BJP leadership maintained that the event was entirely a gesture of courtesy. The party's leaders asserted that the initiative was undertaken out of deep respect for Bengali dietary habits and culture.
BJP has arranged Fish & Rice for lunch for each & every MLA who came in for the Oath Taking today. This including even TMC & ISF. The initiative was solely Tapas Roy's. pic.twitter.com/UCaQmYqmK4— Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) May 13, 2026
On the day, top leaders including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari were seen chatting cheerfully with party MLAs at the lunch table. The legislators lauded the initiative by Roy. Some of them said, fostering such an informal atmosphere prior to commencement of legislative proceedings will further strengthen mutual understanding among the MLAs.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay, in a post on X wrote, "BJP has arranged Fish & Rice for lunch for each & every MLA who came in for the Oath Taking today. This including even TMC & ISF. The initiative was solely Tapas Roy's".
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