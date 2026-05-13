ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Pro-tem Speaker Tapas Roy Hosts 'Ilish-Bhaat' Lunch For Legislators

Kolkata: Pro-tem Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Tapas Roy hosted a sumptuous lunch of 'ilish' (a species of fish related to the herring, in the family Clupeidae) curry and rice for the newly elected legislators here on Wednesday.

The Assembly premises had been abuzz with preparation for the oath-taking ceremony on the day. However, Roy, setting aside political acrimony, personally took charge of catering to the culinary tastes of the legislators. The menu of the lunch hosted by Roy featured authentic Bengali cuisine—steaming hot rice accompanied by lentils, fried delicacies, and, of course, various fish preparations including the quintessential Bengali favourite Hilsa and Pabda (also known as Butterfish or Indian Catfish) fish much to the delight of the legislators.

Political analysists believe that a distinct political message lied behind the event. In the past—specifically during election campaigns—the Trinamool Congress had alleged that if the BJP were to come to power, the Bengalis' dietary habit of eating fish could be jeopardized. The "fish-and-rice" feast, it is believed, was intended to be a counter-response to the campaign.