ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Polls | Left Front Announces Names Of 32 Candidates In Second List

By Sahajan Purkait

Kolkata: The complications plaguing the Left Front seem unending. Internal discord among partner parties has become a routine feature ahead of every election. This scenario played out once again on Thursday, as no representative from the Forward Bloc was present at the Left Front's press conference held on the day. Amidst these developments, the Left Front announced the names of candidates for 32 constituencies—the majority of whom are from the CPI(M).

Candidates were announced for the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) in Kalchini, and for the ally CPI in the Nandigram, Gopiballavpur, and Asansol North assembly constituencies. Significantly, the list of CPI(M) candidates includes several new faces: Afreen Begum (Shilpi), a researcher at Jadavpur University, for Ballygunge; Partha Pratim Biswas, a professor at Jadavpur University, for Tollygunge; and lawyer Srijib Biswas—who was also the candidate in the previous election—for Bhabanipur.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose was absent from the press conference announcing the second list of candidates due to ill health. In his stead, Mihir Bain—one of the senior-most leaders of the Left—announced the names of the candidates. Amidst all this, fresh complications have emerged regarding two constituencies in the Murshidabad district.

The CPI(ML) Liberation has announced candidates for the Baharampur and Bharatpur seats—constituencies that were previously contested by the RSP. According to sources, the RSP has, naturally, lodged a formal complaint with the Left Front regarding this matter. Consequently, a proposal has been sent from Alimuddin Street to the CPI (ML) Liberation, urging them to reconsider their choice of candidates.

CPI(M) State Secretary Mohammed Salim stated, "Our candidate list is not yet complete. Everything will become clear in due course."

Meanwhile, Arabul Islam quit the Trinamool Congress (TMC) today to join the ISF. This development has also sparked internal discussions within the Left camp. The reasons are twofold: firstly, the Left Front has entered into a seat-sharing arrangement with the ISF for the upcoming elections; and secondly, Arabul faces numerous allegations, including charges of violence and vote rigging.

During his tenure with the TMC, West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee once acknowledged Arabul as a "dynamic leader." Consequently, doubts have arisen regarding whether Left Front workers and supporters would participate in Arabul Islam's campaign should the ISF nominate him as their candidate.

Today, in the second phase of announcements, the Left Front declared the names of 32 candidates. Prior to this, the first list saw the announcement of 192 names. In total, candidates for 224 seats have been declared so far. Additionally, the CPI(ML) Liberation has already announced 10 candidates. Although an initial seat-sharing agreement between the CPI(M) and the ISF has been finalised, the ISF still faces complications regarding a few seats in its negotiations with other Left Front allies.

Biman Bose, Mohammed Salim, and Naushad Siddiqui are confident that these complications can be resolved very quickly.

Names announced in the Left Front's second list of candidates:

1) Kalchini – RSP – Pasang Sherpa

2) Karandighi – CPI(M) – Mohammad Shahabuddin

3) Habibpur – CPI(M) – Basudev Murmu

4) Chanchal – CPI(M) – Anwarul Haque

5) Bhagabangola – CPI(M) – Mahmudul Hasan

6) Raninagar – CPI(M) – Jamal Hossain

7) Nabagram (SC) – CPI(M) – Purnima Das

8) Jalangi – CPI(M) – Yunus Ali Sarkar

9) Krishnanagar North – CPI(M) – Adwaita Biswas

10) Krishnaganj (SC) – CPI(M) – Archana Biswas

11) Kalyani (SC) – CPI(M) – Sabuj Das