ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Polls 2026: BJP Candidate Agnimitra Paul's Car Vandalised In Asansol

Asansol: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul's car was vandalised during the first phase of voting in West Bengal's Asansol on Thursday. The incident took place while she was visiting a polling booth in the Rahamatnagar area under Hirapur Police Station limits.

"Stones were thrown at my moving car as I was exiting a polling booth premises. The rear window was shattered. It is very clear who is behind this. This is an attempt to influence the election," Paul told reporters.

Following the incident, she went to Hirapur Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. The BJP candidate has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the matter. Official sources said that an operation has been launched, and security has been tightened in the area. Senior officers are present at the spot to monitor the situation.