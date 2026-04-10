ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Polls: AIMIM Snaps Ties With Kabir After 'Deal' Video; Shah Denies BJP Link, AJUP To Go Solo

Kolkata: The fledgling alliance between Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM collapsed on Friday, barely a fortnight after it was stitched, after a purported video surfaced in which a person resembling Kabir was allegedly heard talking of a multi-crore deal with the BJP to dislodge TMC.

As the controversy exploded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rejected suggestions of any BJP link with Kabir, saying the suspended TMC leader and the BJP were "like the North Pole and the South Pole" and could never be together.

Kabir, for his part, insisted that AIMIM's decision to snap ties would have no bearing on his party's prospects and declared that AJUP would now fight the assembly polls alone.

"I did not build my party depending on Owaisi. The fight I have started will continue, and I will not step back," Kabir said during a live interaction on social media. The break-up came after AIMIM announced on X that it was withdrawing from its alliance with Kabir's party and would contest the West Bengal elections independently.

"Humayun Kabir's revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal's Muslims are. AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question," the party said.

"As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's party. We will be contesting the Bengal elections independently and will have no alliance with any party going forward," the post added.

The statement amounted to a stunning collapse of an understanding that Owaisi and Kabir had unveiled with much fanfare in Kolkata on March 25, projecting it as a new political platform for Muslims disillusioned with both the TMC and the Left-Congress combine.

At that time, Owaisi had described Kabir as his "younger brother" and said AIMIM was not seeking many seats in Bengal but had come to stand by him. Kabir had responded by calling the Hyderabad MP his "elder brother" and announced plans for 20 joint rallies across the state.

The first of those rallies was held in Berhampore on April 1. The last one was supposed to be organised in Kolkata. Instead, the alliance ended before it could get off the ground. The immediate trigger was a purported 19-minute video circulated by the TMC on Thursday, which it claimed showed Kabir speaking of a secret understanding with the BJP.

In the video, whose authenticity PTI could not independently verify, a person resembling Kabir was purportedly heard claiming proximity with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The figure was also heard saying he was prepared to go to "any extent" to remove Mamata Banerjee from power and had received Rs 200 crore in advance as part of a larger Rs 1,000 crore arrangement.

The TMC used the video to allege that Kabir's anti-Mamata plank and his attempt to forge a Muslim political front were in fact part of a covert BJP design to split minority votes in key districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Birbhum.

The BJP moved swiftly to distance itself from Kabir. Addressing a press conference after releasing the BJP's manifesto for the Bengal polls, Shah dismissed any BJP link with the video and accused Mamata Banerjee's party of manufacturing political conspiracies.

"You do not know Mamata Banerjee's capabilities. She can make 2,000 such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the North Pole and the South Pole. We can never be together," Shah said.