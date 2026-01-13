West Bengal Poll Chief Mobile Phone Number Leaked On Social Media
Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal and even the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar have faced attacks from Trinamool Congress on multiple occasions.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 12:10 AM IST
Kolkata: The mobile number of West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has been leaked on social media. This has resulted in his phone ringing continuously throughout the day.
The Chief Electoral Officer is now forced to keep his phone on silent mode. Annoyed by the incident, he is considering taking legal action. However, the CEC is still unaware on who posted his number on social media.
He said, "I am receiving calls all day long. Messages are also coming in continuously. I have kept my mobile phone on silent mode, so that my work is not disrupted." Although he mentioned taking legal action, the Chief Electoral Officer is not taking any immediate steps, sources said. It is believed Manoj will decide on further action after observing how the situation unfolds.
Since the start of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the voter list in West Bengal, the Chief Electoral Officer and even the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, have faced attacks from the state's ruling party on multiple occasions.
Claims have been made that many people involved in election work, including BLOs, are unable to cope with the excessive workload. Several BLOs have allegedly lost their lives due to extreme pressure.
After the publication of the draft SIR voter list and the commencement of the hearing phase, more serious allegations have surfaced. Several people have allegedly died due to shock after receiving summons for the hearings.
The summoning of prominent figures like Amartya Sen for hearings has also caused controversy. Former footballer Tarun Dey was the first to encounter among sportspersons. Subsequently, other Bengali sports personalities also found themselves in the dock.
The list includes the name of former MLA and Bengal cricket team coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla. Earlier, Mohammed Shami also faced the same.
On Monday, sportspersons took to the streets to protest against the ‘harassment’ of players in the name of SIR. Former footballers Manas Bhattacharya, Alok Mukherjee, Dipendu Biswas, Sanjay Maji, and Prashant Chakraborty participated at a protest meet.