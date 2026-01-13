ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Poll Chief Mobile Phone Number Leaked On Social Media

Kolkata: The mobile number of West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has been leaked on social media. This has resulted in his phone ringing continuously throughout the day.

The Chief Electoral Officer is now forced to keep his phone on silent mode. Annoyed by the incident, he is considering taking legal action. However, the CEC is still unaware on who posted his number on social media.

He said, "I am receiving calls all day long. Messages are also coming in continuously. I have kept my mobile phone on silent mode, so that my work is not disrupted." Although he mentioned taking legal action, the Chief Electoral Officer is not taking any immediate steps, sources said. It is believed Manoj will decide on further action after observing how the situation unfolds.

Since the start of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the voter list in West Bengal, the Chief Electoral Officer and even the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, have faced attacks from the state's ruling party on multiple occasions.

Claims have been made that many people involved in election work, including BLOs, are unable to cope with the excessive workload. Several BLOs have allegedly lost their lives due to extreme pressure.