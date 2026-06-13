ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Police Raid Abhishek's Residence For Hours

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 12, 2026, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leaves from the residence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee after a party meeting, in West Bengal. ( PTI Photo )

Kolkata: In a dramatic pre-dawn operation that triggered a political storm in West Bengal, a large contingent of police, accompanied by central forces, raided the Kalighat residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday in connection with a case filed in a police station in Paschim Medinipur district, a senior officer said.

The development came barely two days after the West Bengal CID questioned Banerjee in connection with the alleged forged-signature case linked to the state assembly and amid a series of fresh summons issued to him by multiple investigating agencies.

According to local sources, police teams, including officers from Paschim Medinipur's Shalboni police station and Kolkata Police, arrived outside Banerjee's Patuapara residence shortly after 3 am.

Central force personnel took positions outside the premises while police officers attempted to gain entry into the house.