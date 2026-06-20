ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Police Directs Bank To Freeze Trinamool Congress Accounts After Rebel Bloc Complaint

Kolkata: The Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Police in West Bengal on Friday wrote to a private sector bank asking them to halt debit transactions, or "debit freeze",on the three accounts held by Trinamool Congress, police sources said.

Earlier this week, former TMC treasurer Aroop Biswas, who also served as West Bengal's minister for sports and youth affairs and power, wrote to the manager of the concerned branch seeking the freezing of the accounts. In his letter, he expressed concern that unused or blank cheques bearing his signature might be misused.

Soon afterwards, some rebel Trinamool Congress legislators led by expelled party legislator Ritabrata Banerjee lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar City Police in North 24 Parganas district.

Citing the numbers of the three private bank accounts, they expressed apprehension that vast sums of money, obtained illegally or from opaque sources, had been deposited into these accounts through an abuse of power. As per the complaint feared that without a swift investigation, this digital evidence could be destroyed or transferred.

Subsequently, officials of the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station sought details of the accounts from the branch authorities. Investigating officials thereafter decided to impose a debit freeze on the accounts and completed the necessary formalities with the bank authorities.