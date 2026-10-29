ETV Bharat / state

'One Class One Teacher' In Primary Section, Annual Salary Increment Linked To Students' Performance: Bengal Plans New Education Policy

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is planning to introduce a "One Class, One Teacher" policy in primary schools and link teachers' annual salary increments and promotions to their students' learning outcomes and performance from the next academic year.

Announcing this on Thursday, School Education Minister Dipak Barman said that teachers will be held accountable for how much their students learn. If a student’s academic performance at the end of the academic year is deemed unsatisfactory, the concerned teacher will be required to provide an explanation. They may even be asked to justify why they should receive their next salary increment, he said.

The Minister held a meeting with the heads of District Primary School Councils from 21 districts, Primary Education Board, Board of Secondary Education, and Council of Higher Secondary Education. Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay was also present.

Barman emphasised the need to clearly define the responsibilities of primary-level teachers, arguing that there is no necessity to have separate teachers for subjects like Bengali, English, Mathematics, or Geography. "Given the qualifications required for their recruitment, all these teachers are capable of instructing primary-level students. Consequently, the government is considering assigning a single teacher the overall responsibility for an entire class, meaning one teacher, rather than a rotation of different teachers, would be in charge of a class throughout the week," he said.

Illustrating the concept of teacher accountability, the Minister said if 20 students are enrolled in a class, the teacher is fully responsible for how much they have learnt by the end of the year. "If, for instance, 15 out of those 20 students are unable to read, the teacher will be required to explain why this has occurred. If students do not show overall progress, the reasons behind this will be investigated," Barman said adding that teachers might even be asked to justify why they should receive their next salary increment.

"Defining specific responsibilities will increase teachers' dedication to their work. Teachers must take ownership of the progress of students who are falling behind. This will lead to an overall improvement in the education system," he added.

Speaking on the teacher-student ratio, Barman said currently there is one teacher for 26 students at the primary level and at the secondary level, the ratio is 1:50 or 52. "If at least 13,000 teachers are recruited at the primary level, the ratio could be improved to 1:20. There are also plans to improve the teacher-student ratio at the secondary level," he said.

Responding to the proposed system, representatives from teachers' organisations said that alongside establishing teacher accountability, it is essential to recruit an adequate number of teachers, improve the curriculum, and provide necessary supporting infrastructure.

Dhrubashekhar Mandal, general secretary of the Nikhil Banga Primary Teachers' Association, said, "Each class should be assigned a dedicated teacher. It is difficult to ensure the overall progress of students if a single teacher is burdened with the responsibility for multiple classes."

He argued that for students to progress, a strong curriculum and necessary support systems are just as important as the quality of teaching. "Many students at the primary level are first-generation learners so it would be unfair to hold only the teachers responsible if these students do not show the expected level of progress. Nevertheless, if the government demonstrates genuine intent and meets the necessary conditions, we would support the government's initiative," Mandal said.

Chandan Garai, state secretary of the All Post-Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association, stated that for this initiative to be implemented, it must first be ensured that six new teachers are appointed at every primary school.