West Bengal Panchayat Amendment Bill Passed In Assembly; Panchayat Secy, Asst Secy Get Financial Powers
The government claimed that the amendment ensures development work will no longer halt even in the absence of the village pradhan, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, aimed at temporarily transferring the exclusive authority to sign financial documents from pradhans to panchayat secretary and assistant secretary, was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday by a landslide margin.
The government claimed that the amendment ensures development work will no longer halt even in the absence of the village pradhan. Conversely, the Opposition alleged that the move curtails the powers of elected representatives and hands control of the panchayats over to the bureaucracy.
After the bill was tabled in the Assembly, Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay called for a vote. As many as 169 MLAs voted in favor of the bill, while 13 voted against it; 32 MLAs abstained. Consequently, the amendment bill was passed by a massive margin.
In his reply regarding the bill, Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Opposition. He alleged that political and financial interests lay behind the Opposition's objections regarding panchayat powers. Ghosh said, "Many had 'bought' tickets for the Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishad. That is why there is so much anxiety—stemming from the fear of losing power after two years!"
On issues of corruption and 'cut-money' (illegal commissions), Ghosh remarked, "A saying has gained currency in Bengal: 'God is above, and the pradhan is below.' This is why the panchayat system has earned such a bad reputation. While the homes of ordinary people remain single-storey, the houses of many pradhans have become three-storey structures."
Explaining the need for the new law, the Panchayat Minister said, "Panchayat work cannot remain stalled simply because a specific individual's signature is missing. The pradhan (village head) will grant approval, but the secretary or assistant secretary will sign the financial documents. If the BDO, SDO, or District Magistrate can sign without issues, why should there be a problem if the secretary signs?"
He also clarified that the bill's primary objective is to curb the 'cut-money' culture. The Minister stated, "Many pradhans refuse to sign if they do not receive 'cut-money'. This amendment aims to put an end to that culture. Roads will be built, tenders floated, and work executed—but there will no longer be any scope for taking 'cut-money'."
Ghosh claimed that village heads in other states do not possess the kind of absolute financial authority that those in West Bengal do. He remarked, "West Bengal witnesses the most violence surrounding panchayat elections. The Opposition's grievance is not for the common people, but stems from the loss of power and sources of money."
He also issued a stern message to pradhans staying away from office. "Many Pradhans are staying away from the Panchayat office solely to embarrass the government. Some had even suggested dissolving the Panchayats. However, our responsibility is not to dismantle the system but to keep the administration functional. We will not allow work meant for the people to come to a halt," the Minister said.
Dismissing Opposition's concerns, Dilip clarified this is not a permanent change and that the core Panchayat Act remains unaltered. He stated, "This is merely a temporary administrative measure. No constitutional rights have been revoked; the change applies only to the signing procedure, ensuring that the common people are not deprived of essential services."
The Minister also expressed optimism regarding the '100-day work scheme' (MGNREGA). He asserted, "Funds for the 100-day scheme will flow in again. We want that money to reach the poor directly. This amendment bill aims to ensure that not a single worker is deprived of their due wages simply because a Pradhan refuses to sign."
According to political observers, this bill represents not just an administrative change but a significant shift in the balance of power within the state's Panchayat system. Relevant quarters believe that the decision to vest the authority to sign financial documents in administrative officials, rather than in elected heads, could have a significant impact on the state's rural administration and politics in the days ahead.
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