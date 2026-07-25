ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Panchayat Amendment Bill Passed In Assembly; Panchayat Secy, Asst Secy Get Financial Powers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, aimed at temporarily transferring the exclusive authority to sign financial documents from pradhans to panchayat secretary and assistant secretary, was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday by a landslide margin.

The government claimed that the amendment ensures development work will no longer halt even in the absence of the village pradhan. Conversely, the Opposition alleged that the move curtails the powers of elected representatives and hands control of the panchayats over to the bureaucracy.

After the bill was tabled in the Assembly, Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay called for a vote. As many as 169 MLAs voted in favor of the bill, while 13 voted against it; 32 MLAs abstained. Consequently, the amendment bill was passed by a massive margin.

In his reply regarding the bill, Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Opposition. He alleged that political and financial interests lay behind the Opposition's objections regarding panchayat powers. Ghosh said, "Many had 'bought' tickets for the Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishad. That is why there is so much anxiety—stemming from the fear of losing power after two years!"

On issues of corruption and 'cut-money' (illegal commissions), Ghosh remarked, "A saying has gained currency in Bengal: 'God is above, and the pradhan is below.' This is why the panchayat system has earned such a bad reputation. While the homes of ordinary people remain single-storey, the houses of many pradhans have become three-storey structures."

Explaining the need for the new law, the Panchayat Minister said, "Panchayat work cannot remain stalled simply because a specific individual's signature is missing. The pradhan (village head) will grant approval, but the secretary or assistant secretary will sign the financial documents. If the BDO, SDO, or District Magistrate can sign without issues, why should there be a problem if the secretary signs?"