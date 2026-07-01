ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Notifies Rural Jobs Scheme VB-G RAM G To Replace MGNREGA From July

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has notified the VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme, reaplacing the MGNREGA from July 1 and pledging 125 days of wage employment to eligible rural households each fiscal.

It said the scheme will focus on four key areas -- water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and projects aimed at mitigating the impact of extreme weather events.

According to the government, the scheme is expected to benefit around 2.56 crore job card holders across West Bengal and is aligned with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat at 2047".

A press note issued by the Panchayats and Rural Development Department said the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme has been notified to operationalise the VB-G RAM G Act, which will replace the MGNREGA Act.

"The said scheme will come into force from July 1 2026 and will be applicable to all notified rural areas of the state," it said. It guarantees 125 days of wage employment to every eligible rural household in a financial year.