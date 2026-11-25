West Bengal's North 24 Parganas Receives 1 Lakh CAA Applications, Hearings To Complete In Three Days
Several people in North 24 Parganas, who fled Bangladesh over alleged persecution, are seeking Indian citizenship under the CAA, reports Shamim Molla.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Basirhat: Around one lakh applications have been submitted under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal's 24 Parganas district, with the administration setting a target to complete the pending hearings by November 28. Hearing for nearly 75 per cent of the applications have already been completed, district administration officials said.
To expedite the process, hearings are being held at the offices of the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDO) across the district, including Saturdays and public holidays, barring Sundays. Presently, long queues of applicants can be seen daily in front of the Basirhat SDO office.
"Additional staff have been deployed for CAA-related tasks. Work is also continuing on holidays, and it has been decided to extend the daily working hours by one hour," an official from the Basirhat SDO office said.
During the hearings, applicants are required to furnish details of their original addresses in Bangladesh, the year of their arrival in India, their present addresses, and relevant supporting documents.
The development comes amid the ongoing electoral roll revision, with several residents whose names were absent from the 2002 electoral rolls approaching the administration to establish their citizenship and the legality of their residence.
CAA Applicants Recount Escaping Bangladesh
Several applicants attending the hearings recounted their experiences of alleged oppression and loss of property in Bangladesh.
Shipra Ghosh, who migrated from Satkhira in Bangladesh to Basirhat, said, "I faced persecution in Bangladesh. To survive, I moved to India in 2014. We have been called for a hearing under the CAA."
Another applicant, Jhulan Das, stated, "I came to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office today because I was summoned for a hearing. After suffering persecution in Bangladesh, I am now on the path to obtaining citizenship here. We are very happy about this."
Beethika Das, originally from the Paikgachha-Patkelghata area of Bangladesh and currently residing in Dakshin Jatra, said, "We fled Bangladesh in a van following seizure of our land and persecution. I applied under the CAA to resolve complications regarding my inclusion in the voter list and in the hope of securing permanent citizenship. Today, I was called for a hearing. I thank the Chief Minister for taking the initiative to grant us citizenship."
Ratan Krishna Deb, another CAA applicant said, "Before the 1980s, we fled from the Bhola district of Bangladesh to India to save our lives. After enduring a long period of deprivation, I have come to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office with the hope of obtaining Indian citizenship."
Meanwhile, Sudipa Dey, who arrived for a hearing of her father’s CAA application, explained, "Around 1992–93, our home in Borhanuddin, in the Bhola district of Bangladesh, was set on fire. At that time, to save our lives, we obtained passports and moved to India. Recently, as issues arose regarding my father’s voter card, we decided to apply under the CAA."
Officials from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office clarified that merely submitting applications or documents does not automatically grant citizenship. "Simply submitting an application or documents does not automatically grant citizenship or legal residency status. A final decision will be reached only after a thorough examination of all the submitted documents," an official said.
The administration has also advised applicants with incomplete documentation not to panic, assuring them that fresh dates would be announced shortly.
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