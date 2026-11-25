ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal's North 24 Parganas Receives 1 Lakh CAA Applications, Hearings To Complete In Three Days

Long queues of CAA applicants seen outside Basirhat SDO office ( ETV Bharat )

Basirhat: Around one lakh applications have been submitted under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal's 24 Parganas district, with the administration setting a target to complete the pending hearings by November 28. Hearing for nearly 75 per cent of the applications have already been completed, district administration officials said.

To expedite the process, hearings are being held at the offices of the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDO) across the district, including Saturdays and public holidays, barring Sundays. Presently, long queues of applicants can be seen daily in front of the Basirhat SDO office.

"Additional staff have been deployed for CAA-related tasks. Work is also continuing on holidays, and it has been decided to extend the daily working hours by one hour," an official from the Basirhat SDO office said. During the hearings, applicants are required to furnish details of their original addresses in Bangladesh, the year of their arrival in India, their present addresses, and relevant supporting documents. The development comes amid the ongoing electoral roll revision, with several residents whose names were absent from the 2002 electoral rolls approaching the administration to establish their citizenship and the legality of their residence. CAA Applicants Recount Escaping Bangladesh Several applicants attending the hearings recounted their experiences of alleged oppression and loss of property in Bangladesh. Shipra Ghosh, who migrated from Satkhira in Bangladesh to Basirhat, said, "I faced persecution in Bangladesh. To survive, I moved to India in 2014. We have been called for a hearing under the CAA."