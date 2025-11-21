ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal | Muslim Neighbours Perform Last Rites Of 'Boycotted' Deceased Hindu Man In Malda

Kishore said, "We were isolated on the orders of Prakash Das." He also said that their house had been attacked recently, stones were thrown, and even an attempt was made to harm his mother.

Tupan's son, Kishore Das, works as a civic volunteer at Harishchandrapur police station. He claims even his position could not help the family get justice or protection. The family further alleged that villagers were instructed to socially boycott them.

The family said that they complained several times to the police and local administration, but no action was taken. They also allege that a Trinamool Congress leader and Panchayat Samiti member, Prakash Das, and former panchayat chief Rezaul Haque supported the neighbours in the land dispute, which stopped the police from intervening.

According to locals, this dispute escalated when some neighbours built a temporary temple on the land a couple of years ago and placed a Saraswati idol there. Tupan's family alleged that this was done to occupy the land and push them out.

The 65-year-old Ranjit Das, locally known as Tupan, lived in Uttar Rampur village under Kushida Gram Panchayat in Harishchandrapur Block 1 in West Bengal's Malda district. He lived with his family on government Khas land here. For several years, he had been in conflict with some neighbours over the possession of a piece of land located in front of his house.

Malda: The death of a Hindu farmer has sparked attention after his own neighbours refused to conduct his last rites over a long-running land dispute. In a touching gesture, residents from a nearby Muslim neighbourhood came forward and performed all the funeral rituals.

Tupan had been stressed and worried about the land conflict for a long time. His health kept worsening, and he eventually passed away early on Tuesday. The Das family are Vaishnav Hindus, and according to their tradition, Vaishnavites are buried, not cremated after death. But after his death, neither neighbours nor relatives came to their house. The family said people from the village stayed away intentionally because of the land dispute and boycott.

Tupan's wife, Kalabati Das, said, "No one from the village came. They did not let us live peacefully, and even after my husband died, they refused to help. I formed the Trinamool Party here. No one supported them then, but I went door to door. Today, no one stood by us," she said.

When the news of Tupan's passing away and villagers refusing to help the family reached the nearby Muslim neighbourhoods, several residents came forward. They told the grieving family that they would take responsibility for the last rites. One of them, Mannan Ali, said, "We heard that no one from his own community was helping. His son called us. We told him not to worry, we would do everything."

The Muslim group carried Tupan's body on their shoulders to the burial site. They dug the grave and performed the burial according to the Vaishan tradition.

Ali said, "There may have been a land dispute, but ignoring someone even after death is inhuman. Such things should never happen. We want peace and harmony between Hindus and Muslims."

Trinamool leader Prakash Das has denied all allegations. He said he was in Malda town on the day of the incident and had no role in the boycott. "Why would I stop anyone? I help everyone," he said. He also claimed the case was being used to defame him.

Rezaul Haque, however, did not comment on the issue.

A district police officer confirmed that a complaint about land encroachment had been filed earlier and was under investigation. However, the police denied having any information about a social boycott in the village.

Harishchandrapur Block 1 BDO, Soumen Mandal, said, "Social quarantine is not legally acceptable. The administration is looking into the matter."

The local MLA, Niharranjan Ghosh of TMC, also condemned the incident. He called it 'medieval barbarity' and said strict action must be taken.