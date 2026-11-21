West Bengal Municipality Recruitment Scam: CBI Begins Interrogation Of Former Minister
CBI is trying to determine who submitted the names of job seekers and how the recruitment process unfolded in the state, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Kolkata: As part of its investigation into recruitment irregularities in municipalities across West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun interrogating former minister Sujit Basu, who is currently incarcerated.
According to sources within the investigative agency, influential individuals had made recommendations to the former minister regarding appointments across several municipalities in the state. Investigators are questioning the former minister to determine who submitted the names of the job seekers and how the recruitment process unfolded following the recommendations. The investigators are primarily focused on the network of recommendations that facilitated the municipal appointments.
With special permission from the court, the CBI visited the Presidency Correctional Home on Saturday to begin questioning Sujit. In the course of the investigation into municipal recruitment corruption, CBI officials have already interrogated various current and former municipal officers, councillors, and staff members.
The agency has also examined documents and data concerning recruitment in several municipalities, including the South Dumdum Municipality. Reports suggest that investigators have uncovered evidence of multiple recommendations within various recruitment lists and digital records obtained by them.
The interrogation of the former minister is aimed at verifying the leads and addressing several key questions: Which influential individuals recommended names for jobs in the municipalities? Did these individuals have any direct or indirect involvement in the recruitment process? And who secured employment based on these recommendations?
According to the investigators, questioning Sujit is crucial for clarifying the origins of the recommendations and their link to the recruitment process.
Sujit was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May in connection with the municipal recruitment scam. Since then, he has been in judicial custody at the Presidency Correctional Home, with his bail applications having been rejected multiple times. Following the ED, the CBI also approached the court for permission to interrogate the former minister in this case.
Once the court granted authorization, the investigators proceeded to the correctional home to conduct the interrogation. The investigation into the municipal recruitment scam has previously brought to light the names of several influential individuals and promoters.
Now, the CBI aims to delve deeper into these connections by interrogating a former minister. Specifically, investigators are seeking to determine who made recommendations for jobs across various municipalities and whether any undue influence was exerted to secure appointments based on those recommendations.
Attention is now focused on what information emerges from the questioning of Sujit, and the extent to which his statements align with the documents already in the possession of the investigators. Speculation has also begun regarding whether others might be summoned in the coming days based on the information obtained from him. It remains to be seen whether the interrogation will uncover any further links to influential figures in the municipal recruitment scam.
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