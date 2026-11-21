ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Municipality Recruitment Scam: CBI Begins Interrogation Of Former Minister

Former West Bengal Minister Sujit Basu ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: As part of its investigation into recruitment irregularities in municipalities across West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun interrogating former minister Sujit Basu, who is currently incarcerated.

According to sources within the investigative agency, influential individuals had made recommendations to the former minister regarding appointments across several municipalities in the state. Investigators are questioning the former minister to determine who submitted the names of the job seekers and how the recruitment process unfolded following the recommendations. The investigators are primarily focused on the network of recommendations that facilitated the municipal appointments.

With special permission from the court, the CBI visited the Presidency Correctional Home on Saturday to begin questioning Sujit. In the course of the investigation into municipal recruitment corruption, CBI officials have already interrogated various current and former municipal officers, councillors, and staff members. The agency has also examined documents and data concerning recruitment in several municipalities, including the South Dumdum Municipality. Reports suggest that investigators have uncovered evidence of multiple recommendations within various recruitment lists and digital records obtained by them. The interrogation of the former minister is aimed at verifying the leads and addressing several key questions: Which influential individuals recommended names for jobs in the municipalities? Did these individuals have any direct or indirect involvement in the recruitment process? And who secured employment based on these recommendations? According to the investigators, questioning Sujit is crucial for clarifying the origins of the recommendations and their link to the recruitment process.