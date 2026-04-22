ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Monsoon Woes Haunt Dooars People As Permanent Solution To Flash Floods Remains Elusive

In the Dooars region, more than 272 rivers and mountain streams descending from Bhutan assume a terrifying form during the monsoon season. Last year, a flash flood in the Gathia River near Nagrakata claimed lives of 10 people at the Bamandanga Tea Garden. Vast tracts of land in Moynaguri and Dhupguri are inundated every year. Roads crumble, and connectivity is severed for numerous villages.

The memory of the October 2023 devastating flood of the Teesta River, surging down from Sikkim, is still fresh. Nearly 50 lives were lost, army camps washed away, and bodies kept surfacing one after another in the rivers of Jalpaiguri. The rampage of nature shook North Bengal to its core. It was not just humans who were imperilled; the wildlife within the national parks faced grave danger as well. Elephants, rhinoceroses, bison, and deer—fleeing their waterlogged jungle habitats—have been straying into human settlements. All too often, they too lose their lives.

The same scene repeats every year, yet a solution remains elusive. Amidst a flurry of counter-allegations between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the principal Opposition – the BJP, people of the Dooars region find themselves utterly helpless.

Jalpaiguri: Panic grips North Bengal whenever clouds gather in the sky. The moment mountain torrents descend, a nightmare unfolds: flash floods. Masses of water cascading down from the hills of Bhutan and Sikkim swallow up human settlements in an instant, sweeping away homes and claiming lives.

And this is precisely where the political war of words begins. Manoj Oraon, the BJP candidate from the Kumargram constituency, alleged that the illegal extraction of sand and stones from the rivers is the root cause of these disasters. "Sand and stones are being stolen from the rivers here; canals are being dug right within the riverbeds. As a result of these abuses, the course of the rivers is shifting. Overloading of vehicles, illegal excavation—the state government's apathy is responsible for it all. This issue is not unknown to the Chief Minister either; yet, to mislead the public, they keep citing the Indo-Bhutan River Commission,” said Manoj Oraon.

“If the BJP forms the government in this state, our very first priority will be to resolve this problem. And we will put an end to the smuggling of sand and stones," Oraon promised.

On the other hand, Prakash Chik Baraik, the Trinamool Congress District President for Alipurduar and a Member of Parliament, firmly asserted that a permanent solution to this problem is possible only through initiatives at the international level. He stated, "Every year, flash floods in the Raidak, Torsa, and Sukriti rivers cause immense devastation. Only those who live along the riverbanks truly understand the extent of this suffering."

Monsoon Brings Nightmare For The People Of Dooars: A Permanent Solution To Flash Floods Remains Elusive (ETV Bharat)

In this context, the ruling camp argued: just as there is a Brahmaputra Board for Assam, why shouldn't there be an Indo-Bhutan River Commission for North Bengal? Suman Kanjilal was the first to bring this issue to the Chief Minister's attention in the Legislative Assembly. This time around, Mamata Banerjee has fielded him as the candidate for Alipurduar. According to Suman, this is a major, pressing issue.

A vast expanse of the Dooars region lies adjacent to the Bhutanese hills; approximately 80 percent of the rivers in the Dooars originate from this mountainous terrain. The runoff from excessive rainfall wreaks havoc on the area. Furthermore, indiscriminate dolomite mining in the Bhutanese hills results in dolomite-laden water flowing into tea gardens and agricultural fields, causing severe damage. The very character of these tea gardens and farmlands is undergoing a drastic transformation.

While the political discourse continues at its own pace, the reality on the ground remains grim. Gokul Dey, a resident of Jayanti, observed, "The riverbed is gradually rising. We are left wondering what will happen when water rushes down from the hills. The future looks bleak." Barnabas Minj, a resident of the Phaskowa tea garden, voices the extreme hardships faced by the community: "There is no bridge across the river. If the water levels rise suddenly, we get stranded. During the monsoon season, all movement comes to a standstill for months—compounded by the constant threat of wildlife."

Monsoon Brings Nightmare For The People Of Dooars: A Permanent Solution To Flash Floods Remains Elusive (ETV Bharat)

According to experts, a series of long-term measures are urgently required to mitigate the impact of flash floods. Concerned stakeholders suggest that these measures must include the scientific regulation of the course of hill-fed rivers, regular dredging and maintenance of riverbeds, a complete ban on illegal mining, the strengthening of early warning systems, and the implementation of a coordinated water management strategy in collaboration with Bhutan.

With elections looming, every political party is making promises to resolve the flash flood crisis. However, the one lingering question remains: will this issue continue to be merely a subject of planning year after year, or will the actual work ever truly begin on the ground? In just a few months, the monsoon will once again come knocking, and the people of North Bengal will be left to gaze helplessly up at the sky. Will the fury of flash floods descend upon them once more—as it has every time before—or will a permanent solution finally be found? Only time will tell.