West Bengal Minister Considers Allowing Chhath Puja at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar As Environmentalists Raise Alarm
Minister Agnimitra Paul said the Chhath rituals do not pollute the water and the civic body will ensure the lake is not harmed.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul has proposed allowing Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar in Kolkata much to the chagrin of environmentalist who feel the move will further pollute the water bodies.
Paul, accompanied by officials including the commissioners of Howrah and Kolkata Municipal Corporations, visited various ghats along the river Ganga to inspect preparations for Chhath Puja. Following the inspection, the Minister remarked, "We are considering allowing Chhath Puja celebrations at Rabindra Sarobar again. Where else are the locals supposed to go?" Paul said Chhath rituals do not pollute the water. "We will ensure the water body is not polluted," he said.
When the media pointed out that there are existing directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the matter, the Minister responded, "We will discuss this with the court. We will hold talks. It is the wish of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari—that the Sarobar be opened. The previous government used to play politics with religion; we do not wish to hinder the observance of religious rituals."
Rabindra Sarobar, often referred to as the "lungs of South Kolkata," is a vast, green expanse centered around a large water body. It has even been designated as a 'National Lake.' However, in a city already plagued by pollution, the vital green space has previously suffered significant degradation due to Chhath Puja celebrations. After a long struggle, the celebration of Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar was brought to an end.
However, Paul's statement has caused deep concern among environmentalists. Due to a long-standing lack of maintenance, the water quality at Rabindra Sarobar had plummeted to a critical level, threatening the aquatic life, fish, and the overall ecosystem.
It was alleged that the rituals performed during Chhath Puja were rapidly exacerbating the degradation of the lake. Large crowds would gather at this South Kolkata water body during the festival; the constant noise—ranging from traditional drums (tasa) to loud DJ music and firecrackers—posed a severe threat to the local bird population. Furthermore, the disposal of items such as oil from earthen lamps, clay artifacts, and straw caused the water quality to deteriorate alarmingly.
In 2012, environmental activist Sumita Bandyopadhyay had approached the environmental court to seek the protection of the lake, sparking a protracted legal battle. The case eventually moved beyond from state level to the National Green Tribunal. Following a six-year legal struggle, a court ruling in 2018 mandated the prohibition of Chhath Puja celebrations at both Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar.
Since 2019, the municipal administration, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), and the police have enforced the directive. As an alternative, the municipal corporation has arranged for creation of temporary water bodies at various other locations.
At present, the water in the lake is in a poor state, with significant accumulation of silt. The KMDA is consulting Jadavpur University regarding the removal of the silt from the water body.
Sheikh Soleman, a member of the Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, stated, "The Minister should be aware that this is a 'national water body' (as designated under environmental regulations). There are specific rules that must be followed. We are not against the observance of religious rituals, but they should not be conducted in a way that harms the water body. Alternative arrangements must be explored. The Minister ought to have been informed about the relevant laws and the rulings of the National Green Tribunal. If necessary, we will take to the streets again and submit a formal deputation to the Minister."
Environmental activist Naba Dutta remarked, "Just because someone holds power, it does not mean they can do whatever they please. If actions are forced through sheer power, it is the common people who will have to pay the price. I have never seen a 'national water body' being degraded in this manner. In Kolkata, the importance of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar is beyond question."
Somendra Mohan Ghosh, an environmental expert and a regular morning walker at Rabindra Sarobar, observed, "This is a 'national water body,' not just an ordinary pond. If the Minister believes that holding Chhath Puja here contributes to 'sustainable development,' that is a matter for the government to address. I must point out that the lake water is, in fact, polluted—just this morning, there were reports of fish dying. It would be far better to focus on initiatives to restore the water quality. Furthermore, one must keep in mind the directives issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal regarding the rituals associated with Chhath Puja."
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