ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Minister Considers Allowing Chhath Puja at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar As Environmentalists Raise Alarm

Minister Agnimitra Paul with officials during the inspection of Rabindra Sarobar ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul has proposed allowing Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar in Kolkata much to the chagrin of environmentalist who feel the move will further pollute the water bodies.

Paul, accompanied by officials including the commissioners of Howrah and Kolkata Municipal Corporations, visited various ghats along the river Ganga to inspect preparations for Chhath Puja. Following the inspection, the Minister remarked, "We are considering allowing Chhath Puja celebrations at Rabindra Sarobar again. Where else are the locals supposed to go?" Paul said Chhath rituals do not pollute the water. "We will ensure the water body is not polluted," he said.

When the media pointed out that there are existing directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the matter, the Minister responded, "We will discuss this with the court. We will hold talks. It is the wish of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari—that the Sarobar be opened. The previous government used to play politics with religion; we do not wish to hinder the observance of religious rituals." Rabindra Sarobar, often referred to as the "lungs of South Kolkata," is a vast, green expanse centered around a large water body. It has even been designated as a 'National Lake.' However, in a city already plagued by pollution, the vital green space has previously suffered significant degradation due to Chhath Puja celebrations. After a long struggle, the celebration of Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar was brought to an end. File photo of Rabindra Sarobar (ETV Bharat) However, Paul's statement has caused deep concern among environmentalists. Due to a long-standing lack of maintenance, the water quality at Rabindra Sarobar had plummeted to a critical level, threatening the aquatic life, fish, and the overall ecosystem. It was alleged that the rituals performed during Chhath Puja were rapidly exacerbating the degradation of the lake. Large crowds would gather at this South Kolkata water body during the festival; the constant noise—ranging from traditional drums (tasa) to loud DJ music and firecrackers—posed a severe threat to the local bird population. Furthermore, the disposal of items such as oil from earthen lamps, clay artifacts, and straw caused the water quality to deteriorate alarmingly. In 2012, environmental activist Sumita Bandyopadhyay had approached the environmental court to seek the protection of the lake, sparking a protracted legal battle. The case eventually moved beyond from state level to the National Green Tribunal. Following a six-year legal struggle, a court ruling in 2018 mandated the prohibition of Chhath Puja celebrations at both Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar.