ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Migrant Worker 'Thrashed To Death' In Odisha's Sambalpur; Probe Begins

Sambalpur: A migrant labourer from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death by a group of unidentified miscreants in Danipali area under Ainthapali police station of Odisha's Sambalpur district late on Wednesday night. Two others have sustained injuries in the clash.

The victim, identified as Sheikh Juel, was a resident of Murshidabad but was staying in Sambalpur, working as a daily wage labourer.

According to Ainthapali police station IIC Pradyumna Swain, some migrant labourers from West Bengal had been working in an under-construction building in Danipali area of ​​Sambalpur for the last few days. "Wednesday night, at around 11:30 PM, three of the labourers went to a nearby shop to buy pan masala and bidi. There, about four unidentified miscreants first spoke to them briefly and asked for bidi. At this time, due to reasons unknown, an argument ensued and the youths asked the Bengal labourers to show their Aadhaar cards. Soon, a heated altercation broke out which took a violent turn as the youths clashed with the migrant labourers. The miscreants beat up the workers black and blue. The victim Sheikh Juel died on the spot."

Meanwhile, two other workers named Akur Rahman and Sonwar Hussain were injured, Swain said.