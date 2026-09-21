West Bengal Migrant Worker In Punjab Wins Rs 3-Crore Lottery Prize With Ticket Bought An Hour Before Draw
Madhu’s reported windfall has created excitement in Banga, but the prize will be confirmed only after ticket verification and official procedures.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Phagwara/Banga: A farm labourer from West Bengal, who moved to Punjab in search of a livelihood, has reportedly won the Rs 3-crore first prize in the Sikkim Government’s Ganesh Chaturthi Bumper Lottery.
Madhu Singh works on farms in and around Banga to support his family. He purchased the winning ticket barely an hour before the draw. The ticket was bought from the Sahota Lottery Stall in Banga.
According to lottery seller Sagar, the draw began at around 6 pm, shortly after Madhu purchased the ticket on September 19. Sagar later received a call informing him that a ticket sold through his outlet had secured the first prize.
“He bought the ticket barely an hour before the results were announced. The draw began at around 6 pm, and I received a call informing me that the Rs 3-crore prize had been won on a ticket sold at my branch. This is the first time such a major prize has been won in Banga, and we are all overjoyed,” Sagar said.
Madhu is originally from West Bengal and had moved to Punjab in search of employment. He reportedly earns his living as a daily-wage farm labourer and supports his family with his modest income.
Explaining how Madhu reacted when he called to inform him about the lottery win, Sagar said that he initially did not believe the news. “He picked up the call and thought someone was playing a prank on him. But then I convinced him that he had actually won the lottery and should immediately come to the shop with his identity card,” Sagar explained.
The claim will have to undergo official verification, including scrutiny of the original ticket and supporting documents. The prize will be confirmed and released only after the formalities and prescribed procedures are completed.
The news that he has won Rs 3 crore has created excitement among his family members, acquaintances and residents of the area. However, Madhu remained calm while speaking to ETV Bharat. “I am happy,” he said, quickly asking his nephew to respond to further queries. “Mausa had bought a few lottery tickets earlier but never got lucky. This time, however, it clicked,” his nephew said.
Both Madhu and his nephew were congratulated by Sagar and other businessmen present at the shop.
Madhu’s family lives in West Bengal. While his daughter is married, his son runs a small bike garage. When asked how he planned to utilise the large amount he had won, Madhu’s nephew said, “We will offer to God, build a good house, organise a langar for the villagers and perhaps help his son set up a proper shop for his garage.”
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