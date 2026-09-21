ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Migrant Worker In Punjab Wins Rs 3-Crore Lottery Prize With Ticket Bought An Hour Before Draw

Madhu Singh (centre) who works on farms in and around Banga to support his family ( ETV Bharat )

Phagwara/Banga: A farm labourer from West Bengal, who moved to Punjab in search of a livelihood, has reportedly won the Rs 3-crore first prize in the Sikkim Government’s Ganesh Chaturthi Bumper Lottery. Madhu Singh works on farms in and around Banga to support his family. He purchased the winning ticket barely an hour before the draw. The ticket was bought from the Sahota Lottery Stall in Banga. According to lottery seller Sagar, the draw began at around 6 pm, shortly after Madhu purchased the ticket on September 19. Sagar later received a call informing him that a ticket sold through his outlet had secured the first prize. “He bought the ticket barely an hour before the results were announced. The draw began at around 6 pm, and I received a call informing me that the Rs 3-crore prize had been won on a ticket sold at my branch. This is the first time such a major prize has been won in Banga, and we are all overjoyed,” Sagar said. Sahota Lottery Stall owner Sagar with Madhu SIngh (ETV Bharat)