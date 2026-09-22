West Bengal Medical Council To Audit 17 Years Of Doctors’ Registration Data
According to sources in the Medical Council, the registration audit is scheduled to begin on Monday, writes Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:22 AM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal Medical Council is tightening scrutiny of doctors’ registrations to identify cases of fake or irregular medical credentials. The Council has sought 17 years of registration data from the agency responsible for maintaining records of doctors enrolled under the University of Calcutta and the West Bengal University of Health Sciences.
The West Bengal Medical Council has written to Innova Unified Management Services Private Limited, seeking registration-related details of doctors associated with the two universities.
According to sources in the Medical Council, the registration audit is scheduled to begin on Monday. Records from the past 17 years will be examined to identify possible cases of fraudulent or irregular registration.
If a doctor is found to have obtained registration fraudulently, the Council will cancel the MBBS registration and request the police to initiate legal proceedings, including registration of an FIR.
In a letter dated September 17, the Council's registration department asked the agency to provide the required data for the past 17 years in Excel format.
The Council has sought comprehensive information on each doctor, including:
- Name
- Medical registration number
- Father's name
- Gender
- Current address
- Primary educational qualification
- University that awarded the MBBS degree
- Additional educational qualifications
- Universities that awarded additional qualifications
The Council has specified the sequence in which the information should be submitted, beginning with the serial number, followed by the doctor's name, registration number, father's name, gender, current address, primary educational qualification, MBBS-awarding university, additional qualifications and the universities that awarded those qualifications.
The audit will not be limited to checking doctors' registration numbers or names. The Council will also examine their educational qualifications and the institutions from which they obtained their degrees.
Officials will compare the registration records with the doctors' academic credentials to identify discrepancies or inconsistencies. The exercise is aimed at examining registration data accumulated over 17 years and detecting cases where the qualifications claimed by a doctor do not match their registration details.
The Council is expected to take action against doctors found to have secured registration through fraudulent or irregular means.
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