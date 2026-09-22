ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Medical Council To Audit 17 Years Of Doctors’ Registration Data

Kolkata: The West Bengal Medical Council is tightening scrutiny of doctors’ registrations to identify cases of fake or irregular medical credentials. The Council has sought 17 years of registration data from the agency responsible for maintaining records of doctors enrolled under the University of Calcutta and the West Bengal University of Health Sciences.

The West Bengal Medical Council has written to Innova Unified Management Services Private Limited, seeking registration-related details of doctors associated with the two universities.

According to sources in the Medical Council, the registration audit is scheduled to begin on Monday. Records from the past 17 years will be examined to identify possible cases of fraudulent or irregular registration.

If a doctor is found to have obtained registration fraudulently, the Council will cancel the MBBS registration and request the police to initiate legal proceedings, including registration of an FIR.

In a letter dated September 17, the Council's registration department asked the agency to provide the required data for the past 17 years in Excel format.