West Bengal Health Department Dismisses Two Doctors For Using Fake Medical Registration From Bihar
The state Medical Council has terminated the employment of Sheikh Unmesh Hasan and Uttam Maity in South 24 Parganas, and applied for registration of FIR.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal Health Department has terminated the employment of two doctors in South 24 Parganas, following an investigation into allegations that they had got registered in the state using fake certificates claiming to have been issued by the Bihar Council of Medical Registration.
The doctors in question have been identified as Sheikh Unmesh Hasan and Uttam Maity. An order for their dismissal was issued by the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH).
The Health Department's directive outlines the details of the matter. It states that a letter was received on September 11 from the Registrar of the Bihar Council of Medical Registration, declaring the medical registration certificates of the two doctors in question to be fake. Consequently, the documents used by these doctors to secure registration from the West Bengal Medical Council were also deemed invalid.
Administrative action was initiated thereafter. The Assistant Registrar of the West Bengal Medical Council applied to file an FIR at the Bidhannagar South Police Station in Salt Lake. Meanwhile, the office of the South 24 Parganas CMOH had also summoned the two doctors to appear with all relevant documents for verification of their registration and employment records.
The Health Department's letter noted that despite specific instructions, the two doctors failed to appear. The matter then proceeded to the next stage; approval for the termination of their employment was sought from the District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas, who also serves as the chairman of the district-level recruitment committee.
Reports indicate that the decision to terminate their employment was implemented immediately after receiving approval, based on the relevant documents and allegations.
In accordance with the Health Department's directive, the action was taken to address the serious allegation of securing government employment in West Bengal based on fake medical registration. Steps have also been taken to file an FIR with the police regarding the matter. Consequently, alongside administrative measures, the path remains open for a legal investigation into the entire incident.
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