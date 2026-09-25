ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Health Department Dismisses Two Doctors For Using Fake Medical Registration From Bihar

Kolkata: The West Bengal Health Department has terminated the employment of two doctors in South 24 Parganas, following an investigation into allegations that they had got registered in the state using fake certificates claiming to have been issued by the Bihar Council of Medical Registration.

The doctors in question have been identified as Sheikh Unmesh Hasan and Uttam Maity. An order for their dismissal was issued by the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH).

The Health Department's directive outlines the details of the matter. It states that a letter was received on September 11 from the Registrar of the Bihar Council of Medical Registration, declaring the medical registration certificates of the two doctors in question to be fake. Consequently, the documents used by these doctors to secure registration from the West Bengal Medical Council were also deemed invalid.

Administrative action was initiated thereafter. The Assistant Registrar of the West Bengal Medical Council applied to file an FIR at the Bidhannagar South Police Station in Salt Lake. Meanwhile, the office of the South 24 Parganas CMOH had also summoned the two doctors to appear with all relevant documents for verification of their registration and employment records.