West Bengal: Man Jumps Into Mahananda Canal Seeking 'Justice For Sister'; Search On

Darjeeling: A 50-year-old man jumped into Mahananda canal in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Sunday, leaving behind his scooty and an alleged note seeking 'justice' for his sister, police said. According to police sources, the man, who was identified as Praudhar, rode his scooty from his house to the canal’s bridge at 11 am.

Naxalbari SDPO Soumjit Roy said, "The note mentions the trial of the sister. The police are searching for her. On the other hand, the incident is being investigated." Earlier, residents who witnessed the act immediately alerted the Phansidewa police.