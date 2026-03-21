ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Man Dies In RG Kar Lift Mishap In Kolkata; 5 Arrested, Including 3 Operators

A man died after being stuck in a lift at RG Kar Hospital. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: A young man died in a tragic lift accident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. In connection with the incident, five people, including three lift operators and two security guards, have been arrested.

Arup Bandyopadhyay lost his life late Thursday night. He was trapped inside a lift at the hospital while accompanying his wife and injured son for treatment.

In connection with the incident, five individuals were summoned to Tala Police Station for questioning on Friday and were arrested later that night. They will be produced before the Sealdah Court on Saturday.

According to police sources, a case has been registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The arrested include Milan Kumar Das, a lift operator and resident of Belgachia Road; and Ashraful Rahman from Raipur in Baduria, North 24 Parganas, a security guard.

The other accused are Bishwanath Das, a lift operator from Tarak Chatterjee Lane; Manas Kumar Guha, a lift operator from Sethbagan Road in Dum Dum; and security guard Shubhadip Das from Tegharia in Baduria, North 24 Parganas.