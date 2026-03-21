West Bengal: Man Dies In RG Kar Lift Mishap In Kolkata; 5 Arrested, Including 3 Operators
A lift malfunction at RG Kar Hospital killed a man accompanying his injured son; five staff, including operators and guards, have been arrested.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Kolkata: A young man died in a tragic lift accident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. In connection with the incident, five people, including three lift operators and two security guards, have been arrested.
Arup Bandyopadhyay lost his life late Thursday night. He was trapped inside a lift at the hospital while accompanying his wife and injured son for treatment.
In connection with the incident, five individuals were summoned to Tala Police Station for questioning on Friday and were arrested later that night. They will be produced before the Sealdah Court on Saturday.
According to police sources, a case has been registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The arrested include Milan Kumar Das, a lift operator and resident of Belgachia Road; and Ashraful Rahman from Raipur in Baduria, North 24 Parganas, a security guard.
The other accused are Bishwanath Das, a lift operator from Tarak Chatterjee Lane; Manas Kumar Guha, a lift operator from Sethbagan Road in Dum Dum; and security guard Shubhadip Das from Tegharia in Baduria, North 24 Parganas.
Police are also probing whether more people were involved. Investigators have gathered several leads during interrogation and are verifying them. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday, where police will seek their custody. More hospital staff may be questioned if required.
According to police, Arup brought his son to the hospital around 3 am. The child suffered a hand injury while playing at home during his father’s birthday celebrations a day earlier.
The family was heading to the Trauma Care Centre on the fifth floor for the child’s surgery. Suddenly, the lift descended to the basement, trapping them inside. At some point, the doors opened, allowing his wife and son to come out, but Arup remained stuck inside.
He remained trapped for a considerable period. His family alleged that, despite repeated calls for help, no assistance arrived in time. He was later rescued, but doctors declared him dead.
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