ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Looks To Assam Model To Revive North Bengal Tea Industry; Rs 312-Crore Project To Be Fast-Tracked

Darjeeling: The West Bengal government is planning to draw lessons from Assam's tea sector, particularly in areas like worker welfare, minimum wages, social security, healthcare and education to revive North Bengal's struggling tea industry.

Representatives from the Tea Board of India are expected to visit Assam soon to study the implementation of these schemes, while the state has also set a target to complete a long-pending Rs 312-crore central government project by March next year.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by North Bengal Development Minister Nishith Pramanik at Uttarkanya on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Minister Bishal Lama, MPs Raju Bista and Manoj Tigga, Tea Board Deputy Chairman C. Murugan, and officials from various departments, including Labour, Health and Provident Fund authorities.

A major focus of the discussions was Assam's approach to tea worker welfare and industry management. The government expressed interest in understanding how Assam delivers benefits related to minimum wages, social security, and other welfare schemes to tea garden workers.

MP Manoj Tigga said detailed discussions were held on strategies to revive closed and financially distressed tea gardens. "We want to learn from Assam's experience and use successful models to revive the tea industry while protecting the interests of workers," he said.

According to government sources, the administration believes Assam's experience could help address two critical challenges facing North Bengal's tea sector, worker welfare, and industrial revival.

The meeting also reviewed the status of a special tea garden welfare scheme announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2021-22 Union Budget. The scheme allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the development of tea garden workers, women and children across India, including Rs 312 crore earmarked for North Bengal.

Officials alleged that the previous state administration failed to form the required state-level committee needed to implement the project. The current government now plans to deploy the funds for improving school infrastructure, strengthening Anganwadi centres, expanding maternal and child healthcare services, and implementing social security initiatives in tea garden areas.