West Bengal Looks To Assam Model To Revive North Bengal Tea Industry; Rs 312-Crore Project To Be Fast-Tracked
The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by North Bengal Development Minister Nishith Pramanik at Uttarkanya on Tuesday. Reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi
Published : June 2, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
Darjeeling: The West Bengal government is planning to draw lessons from Assam's tea sector, particularly in areas like worker welfare, minimum wages, social security, healthcare and education to revive North Bengal's struggling tea industry.
Representatives from the Tea Board of India are expected to visit Assam soon to study the implementation of these schemes, while the state has also set a target to complete a long-pending Rs 312-crore central government project by March next year.
The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by North Bengal Development Minister Nishith Pramanik at Uttarkanya on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Minister Bishal Lama, MPs Raju Bista and Manoj Tigga, Tea Board Deputy Chairman C. Murugan, and officials from various departments, including Labour, Health and Provident Fund authorities.
A major focus of the discussions was Assam's approach to tea worker welfare and industry management. The government expressed interest in understanding how Assam delivers benefits related to minimum wages, social security, and other welfare schemes to tea garden workers.
MP Manoj Tigga said detailed discussions were held on strategies to revive closed and financially distressed tea gardens. "We want to learn from Assam's experience and use successful models to revive the tea industry while protecting the interests of workers," he said.
According to government sources, the administration believes Assam's experience could help address two critical challenges facing North Bengal's tea sector, worker welfare, and industrial revival.
The meeting also reviewed the status of a special tea garden welfare scheme announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2021-22 Union Budget. The scheme allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the development of tea garden workers, women and children across India, including Rs 312 crore earmarked for North Bengal.
Officials alleged that the previous state administration failed to form the required state-level committee needed to implement the project. The current government now plans to deploy the funds for improving school infrastructure, strengthening Anganwadi centres, expanding maternal and child healthcare services, and implementing social security initiatives in tea garden areas.
The meeting also stressed concerns over pending payments owed to tea workers, including minimum wages, bonuses, provident fund contributions and gratuity benefits. Authorities issued a message to tea garden managements, directing them to clear workers' dues at the earliest.
"Our objective is to ensure workers receive their bonuses at least two weeks before the Durga Puja festival. Discussions will also be held with the Tea Board to determine and fix minimum wages," Manoj Tigga said.
The issue of tea tourism also came under discussion. The participants raised concerns over the conversion of tea garden land for tourism-related activities.
Critics alleged that permissions granted in the past to use nearly 30 per cent of tea garden land for tourism projects had adversely affected tea production and damaged the industry's long-term sustainability.
MP Raju Bista alleged that several premium tea gardens had suffered because of excessive commercialisation under the banner of tea tourism. "Tea gardens are being destroyed in the name of tea tourism. High-quality tea estates have been damaged, and this trend cannot continue," Bista said.
The meeting also focused on safeguarding the global reputation of Darjeeling tea. Participants called for protection of its Geographical Indication (GI) status and stricter enforcement of the Certificate of Origin mechanism to prevent inferior foreign teas from being sold under the Darjeeling tea label.
The tea industry remains one of the largest economic drivers in North Bengal as it provides livelihoods to nearly one million people directly and indirectly. According to BJP leaders, around 30 tea gardens in the region are currently closed, while more than 100 others are operating under financial stress or are considered sick units.
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