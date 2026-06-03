Bengal Launches Annapurna Yojana, 28.25 Lakh Women To Receive Rs 3,000 Monthly Aid In First Phase
CM Suvendu said that 28,25,769 verified beneficiaries had been enrolled on the dedicated portal over the past three days
Published : June 3, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the Annapurna Yojana for women and announced that 28.25 lakh beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,000 monthly aid in the first phase.
Inaugurating the scheme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that 28,25,769 verified beneficiaries had been enrolled on the dedicated portal over the past three days through a coordinated effort involving state officials, district administrations, block development offices, municipal bodies, elected representatives, and public participation.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and the double-engine government's commitment have ensured that the promise to provide the aid of Rs 3,000 has been implemented," he said.
The chief minister said fresh applications would continue to be accepted and all eligible beneficiaries would be covered under the scheme after verification over the next three months.
"As forms are received and verification is completed, Rs 3,000 will be transferred to the beneficiaries' accounts. Our target is to ensure that every eligible woman receives the benefit," he said.
Adhikari said the government would hold periodic briefings every seven days to inform people about the number of verified beneficiaries and newly enrolled recipients.
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