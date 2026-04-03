ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Judicial Officers Hostage Case: 'Mastermind' Of Malda Protest Held, Mamata Blames BJP

Malda: Following Supreme Court's intervention in the protests in Malda that led to the gherao of seven judicial officers on Wednesday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe has been ordered by the ECI and its team has already departed for the district.

On the other hand, the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the alleged mastermind of the protests from Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on Thursday night, a senior official said. The alleged mastermind, identified as Mofakkerul Islam, was arrested while attempting to board a flight to Mumbai at around 9:55 pm and has now been taken to Malda from Bagdogra police station.

Responding to the Malda incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the DGP and SP have all been newly appointed and everyone must stay vigilant so that riots and money laundering do not take place. "We will return, and justice will be served for those incidents. The incident in Malda has been taken up by the CID. People were brought in from Mumbai. They had hired individuals and planned everything in advance. But while the NIA could not catch them, our CID has arrested them," she said.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP is trying to provoke minorities and is conspiring to get them arrested. BJP is bringing in money using CRPF vehicles, she said adding, "Elections are being held in five states. A total of 506 officers have been transferred, out of which 483 are from Bengal alone. The game is on and it will be intense. No matter how much you conspire, people in Bengal will see your face and cut your votes. If someone is called an infiltrator, then everyone is an infiltrator."

Urging people to take revenge against deletion of names from voter list in the ballot box, she said, "No candidate should be overconfident. CRPF personnel will be present. They will work in favour of BJP and everyone must stay alert. On the day of voting, mothers and sisters should go to vote carrying brooms, cleaning the roads as they go. The revenge for the deletion of names will be taken in the ballot box," she said.