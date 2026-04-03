West Bengal Judicial Officers Hostage Case: 'Mastermind' Of Malda Protest Held, Mamata Blames BJP
AIMIM leader, Mofakkerul Islam, a lawyer by profession, has been named as the 'mastermind' behind the Malda incident.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Malda: Following Supreme Court's intervention in the protests in Malda that led to the gherao of seven judicial officers on Wednesday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe has been ordered by the ECI and its team has already departed for the district.
On the other hand, the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the alleged mastermind of the protests from Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on Thursday night, a senior official said. The alleged mastermind, identified as Mofakkerul Islam, was arrested while attempting to board a flight to Mumbai at around 9:55 pm and has now been taken to Malda from Bagdogra police station.
Mofakkerul Islam, the main accused and instigator in the recent incident of road blockade, violence and wrongful detention of judicial officers at Kaliachak has been arrested by CID, West Bengal this morning from the close vicinity of Bagdogra airport.— West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) April 3, 2026
Responding to the Malda incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the DGP and SP have all been newly appointed and everyone must stay vigilant so that riots and money laundering do not take place. "We will return, and justice will be served for those incidents. The incident in Malda has been taken up by the CID. People were brought in from Mumbai. They had hired individuals and planned everything in advance. But while the NIA could not catch them, our CID has arrested them," she said.
Banerjee alleged that the BJP is trying to provoke minorities and is conspiring to get them arrested. BJP is bringing in money using CRPF vehicles, she said adding, "Elections are being held in five states. A total of 506 officers have been transferred, out of which 483 are from Bengal alone. The game is on and it will be intense. No matter how much you conspire, people in Bengal will see your face and cut your votes. If someone is called an infiltrator, then everyone is an infiltrator."
Harirampur | On Malda incident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, " the dgp and sp have all been newly appointed. everyone must stay vigilant so that riots and money laundering do not take place. we will return, and justice will be served for those incidents. the incident in… pic.twitter.com/RnSlOLet4N— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2026
Urging people to take revenge against deletion of names from voter list in the ballot box, she said, "No candidate should be overconfident. CRPF personnel will be present. They will work in favour of BJP and everyone must stay alert. On the day of voting, mothers and sisters should go to vote carrying brooms, cleaning the roads as they go. The revenge for the deletion of names will be taken in the ballot box," she said.
ADG (North Bengal) Kaliyappan Jayaraman said that Mofakkerul Islam hails from Itahar in North Dinajpur and was currently residing in Kolkata. "We started tracking him after the incident and he was arrested from Bagdogra Airport. Now, he is being brought to Malda," he said.
So far, 35 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. An intensive manhunt was underway for Islam and three cases were lodged against him for instigating locals in three different places. On the day of the incident, he was seen standing atop a vehicle and making provocative remarks, police said.
Islam is a lawyer by profession and practices at the Calcutta High Court. He contested the 2021 Assembly elections as an AIMIM candidate from the Itahar constituency in North Dinajpur and secured 831 votes. He had earlier faced allegations of delivering provocative speeches on other occasions as well.
After his arrest, Islam said, "I have been arrested for extending support to the movement of individuals who have been designated as 'D-voters' (doubtful voters) in the name of the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. I did not organise this movement myself. I was traveling from Kolkata to Alipurduar. Upon encountering this protest along the way, I delivered a speech. No judges were detained on account of my actions. I delivered my speech at Sujapur, along National Highway 12, whereas the incident involving the detention of judicial officers occurred at Mothabari. I was arrested at Bagdogra Airport while I was on my way to professional work. I will now be away from the public sphere for some time. However, I urge everyone to ensure that their names are duly included in the voter lists."
While being transported from Bagdogra police station to Malda, Islam said, "The struggle for the rights of valid voters is ongoing and will continue."
The SIR exercise in West Bengal has become a major flashpoint ahead of the Assembly elections with 63 lakh names deleted from the final voters' list and another 60 lakh kept in adjudication. Following Supreme Court directives, judicial officers were tasked with reviewing adjudication cases to ascertain whether the voters should be retained or removed from the voter list.
On Wednesday, protesters demanded a meeting with these officers and when denied they gheraoed the BDO office, taking seven of them hostage. It was after nine hours that the officers were finally rescued by a police team. During this, the protest escalated with protesters hurling stones at police vehicles and staging road blockades.
On Thursday, Supreme Court slammed the West Bengal government, terming the incident deplorable and sought responses from the state Home Secretary, DGP and other officials for their "inaction". The apex court also asked ECI for either CBI or NIA probe into the incident, prompting the immediate NIA action.
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