West Bengal House Yet To Elect Deputy Speaker In Four Months
Sources blame internal differences within the ruling party for the delay, as one faction is reluctant to appoint anyone and the other wants it sooner.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Kolkata: It has been over four months since the BJP came to power, but the West Bengal Legislative Assembly is yet to elect a deputy speaker.
Although the assembly has convened on several occasions, there has been considerable speculation regarding this vacancy at various times. Yet the BJP legislative party has not announced a specific name.
In the absence of a deputy speaker, a panel of senior MLAs is assisting Speaker Rathindra Basu in conducting the proceedings of the House.
This has fuelled curiosity in political circles as to why no one has been elected to this crucial position despite the passage of significant time since the government took office and whether it intends to run Assembly operations without a deputy speaker.
Informed sources blame internal differences within the ruling party for the delay. While one faction is reluctant to appoint anyone to the deputy speaker post, the other section is advocating for the swift selection of a suitable candidate.
Arguing that legislative assemblies in other BJP-ruled states have deputy speakers, they said there is no logical reason to keep the post vacant in Bengal.
Dismissing such speculation, a member of the BJP legislative party said the final decision regarding this matter rests with the Chief Minister and the leader of the legislative party, Suvendu Adhikari, who will announce the appropriate decision at the right time. There is no room for speculation on this issue.
In recent Assembly sessions, the Speaker has largely conducted proceedings on his own, with necessary assistance from the panel. Bose is in the United States on a scheduled visit and is expected to return by September 30. Observers believe that a permanent deputy speaker would have made conducting the sessions more convenient.
However, given the internal situation of the BJP and the Speaker's absence, it is virtually certain that electing a deputy speaker before the Puja is out of the question.
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