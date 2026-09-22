ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal House Yet To Elect Deputy Speaker In Four Months

Kolkata: It has been over four months since the BJP came to power, but the West Bengal Legislative Assembly is yet to elect a deputy speaker.

Although the assembly has convened on several occasions, there has been considerable speculation regarding this vacancy at various times. Yet the BJP legislative party has not announced a specific name.

In the absence of a deputy speaker, a panel of senior MLAs is assisting Speaker Rathindra Basu in conducting the proceedings of the House.

This has fuelled curiosity in political circles as to why no one has been elected to this crucial position despite the passage of significant time since the government took office and whether it intends to run Assembly operations without a deputy speaker.

Informed sources blame internal differences within the ruling party for the delay. While one faction is reluctant to appoint anyone to the deputy speaker post, the other section is advocating for the swift selection of a suitable candidate.