ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Horror: Tribal Woman Gangraped, Murdered; Two Arrested

New Delhi: A tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, with police arresting two accused and launching a detailed investigation into the crime.

The incident took place in Dewandighi, where the woman had been staying with relatives for the past one and a half months. According to police, she went missing on Monday evening after leaving home to look for her husband. Her body was found the next morning in a field near a canal.

Police have arrested Sk Azizul and Bhadai Sheikh in connection with the case. A First Information Report (FIR) dated July 7 has been registered at Dewandighi Police Station under Sections 103(1), 238 and 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering charges of gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence.

The accused were produced before the Bardhaman District Court on Wednesday and the court remanded them in police custody for three days for further investigation.

Forensic Team Collects Evidence

Police said the exact cause of death and the veracity of the allegations will be determined after examining the post-mortem report, forensic findings and other evidence. A team of forensic experts visited the crime scene on Wednesday, inspected the area and collected samples for examination.