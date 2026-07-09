West Bengal Horror: Tribal Woman Gangraped, Murdered; Two Arrested
The victim's family alleged gangrape and murder, while police said forensic and post-mortem findings will determine the exact cause of death.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, with police arresting two accused and launching a detailed investigation into the crime.
The incident took place in Dewandighi, where the woman had been staying with relatives for the past one and a half months. According to police, she went missing on Monday evening after leaving home to look for her husband. Her body was found the next morning in a field near a canal.
Police have arrested Sk Azizul and Bhadai Sheikh in connection with the case. A First Information Report (FIR) dated July 7 has been registered at Dewandighi Police Station under Sections 103(1), 238 and 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering charges of gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence.
The accused were produced before the Bardhaman District Court on Wednesday and the court remanded them in police custody for three days for further investigation.
Forensic Team Collects Evidence
Police said the exact cause of death and the veracity of the allegations will be determined after examining the post-mortem report, forensic findings and other evidence. A team of forensic experts visited the crime scene on Wednesday, inspected the area and collected samples for examination.
Investigators are also awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to play a crucial role in the probe.
Family Alleges Gang Rape And Murder
The victim's family alleged that she was raped before being murdered. They claimed there were injury marks on her neck and several other parts of her body. According to the victim's husband, he, his wife and one of the accused had consumed alcohol together on the evening before the incident.
"I later stepped out of the house. When my wife woke up and couldn't find me, she went out looking for me but never returned. We searched for her throughout the night, and on Tuesday morning her body was found near a field close to our house," he said.
The victim's brother also raised suspicion over the role of one of the accused, alleging that he had been missing from the locality after the incident. The family has demanded a thorough investigation, identification of all those involved and strict legal action against the accused.
Police recovered the woman's body on Tuesday morning and sent it to the morgue of Burdwan Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing.
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