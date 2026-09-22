ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Health Department Orders FIRs Over Missing Equipment At 64 Health Centres

Kolkata: Government equipment and machinery supplied to health centres across West Bengal under the 15th Finance Commission's health grants have gone missing.

The department issued the directive on September 16, which was made public on Tuesday. According to the department, reports have so far been received of missing equipment and components from 64 health centres, including 50 sub-centres, 13 Block Public Health Units and one Primary Health Centre.

The missing items include components such as batteries and wiring boxes. In some cases, equipment has reportedly been stolen, while in others, specific parts are missing. The situation has delayed the installation of equipment and the start of health services at several centres.

Under the new directive, authorities must immediately lodge an FIR at the local police station as soon as they receive information about any government equipment or component being stolen, lost or misplaced.

A copy of the FIR, along with a detailed report, must be submitted to the Health Department through the concerned Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) or health district authorities.

The report must include the name of the health centre, details of the missing equipment or components, the date on which the items were supplied or received, when they were found missing, the person responsible for their custody at the time and the designated custodian.

The Health Department has also directed authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of government equipment and fix responsibility. If an inquiry establishes negligence or carelessness in the safe custody of government machinery or equipment, administrative action may be taken against the officials concerned under applicable service rules.