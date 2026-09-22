West Bengal Health Department Orders FIRs Over Missing Equipment At 64 Health Centres
The department issued the directive on September 16, which was made public on Tuesday
Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Kolkata: Government equipment and machinery supplied to health centres across West Bengal under the 15th Finance Commission's health grants have gone missing.
The department issued the directive on September 16, which was made public on Tuesday. According to the department, reports have so far been received of missing equipment and components from 64 health centres, including 50 sub-centres, 13 Block Public Health Units and one Primary Health Centre.
The missing items include components such as batteries and wiring boxes. In some cases, equipment has reportedly been stolen, while in others, specific parts are missing. The situation has delayed the installation of equipment and the start of health services at several centres.
Under the new directive, authorities must immediately lodge an FIR at the local police station as soon as they receive information about any government equipment or component being stolen, lost or misplaced.
A copy of the FIR, along with a detailed report, must be submitted to the Health Department through the concerned Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) or health district authorities.
The report must include the name of the health centre, details of the missing equipment or components, the date on which the items were supplied or received, when they were found missing, the person responsible for their custody at the time and the designated custodian.
The Health Department has also directed authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of government equipment and fix responsibility. If an inquiry establishes negligence or carelessness in the safe custody of government machinery or equipment, administrative action may be taken against the officials concerned under applicable service rules.
The guidelines specify that equipment supplied through the West Bengal Medical Services Corporation Limited (WBMSCL) is handed over to the concerned health authorities against acknowledgment of receipt.
Once the equipment is received, the responsibility for its safe custody rests with the concerned authority. Officials are required to ensure that the equipment is securely stored and kept in suitable condition until it is installed and put into use.
The equipment supplied under the 15th Finance Commission's health grants was intended to strengthen health services and improve access to essential facilities. According to the department, the disappearance of equipment or its components is delaying the launch of services at some health centres.
The directive also provides for recovery of the financial value of stolen or missing government property from the salary or remuneration of the person found responsible, wherever permitted under applicable service rules.
The Health Department has instructed Chief Medical Officers of Health to circulate the guidelines among Block Health Officers, Community Health Officers, heads of health centres and other designated authorities.
Health centres have also been directed to maintain proper records at every stage, including the receipt, custody, transfer and installation of equipment.
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