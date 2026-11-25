West Bengal Govt Wants Handloom Convocation Attire Across Universities
Reminding universities of these directives, the state’s Higher Education Department noted that handloom garments are far more suitable and comfortable given India’s climate.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 1:54 AM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has preferred the use of indigenous handloom and traditional Indian attire instead of conventional academic gowns during convocation ceremonies. In this regard, the Higher Education Department has sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state-aided and private universities, urging them to take necessary steps to incorporate traditional handloom garments into these significant academic events.
The letter references several guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2015, 2019, and 2024, which recommended replacing traditional academic gowns with handloom-based clothing for convocations.
Reminding universities of these directives, the state’s Higher Education Department noted that handloom garments are far more suitable and comfortable given India’s climate. Furthermore, such a shift would foster a sense of pride in the nation’s culture and heritage, while simultaneously supporting the rural handloom sector and the livelihoods of weavers.
However, no specific design or mandatory dress code has been imposed. The state government maintained that universities are free to develop their own designs for convocation attire. They have been granted the flexibility to create distinct outfits for vice-chancellors, distinguished guests, and recipients of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD degrees. The use of traditional Indian elements, such as the uttariya or ceremonial stole, has also been suggested.
Universities have been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement this directive, extending the initiative to their affiliated colleges as well. Institutions may upload photographs and videos of the measures taken during their convocations to the UGC’s ‘University Activity Monitoring Portal.’ Additionally, universities are required to inform the Higher Education Department in writing about the steps they have taken in this regard.
Meanwhile, Jadavpur University is set to hold its 69th annual convocation exactly one month from now, on December 24. The Jadavpur University unit of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has sent a letter to vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya, demanding that university regulations and legal procedures be duly followed in connection with the event. In the letter addressed to the VC, two members of the organisation, Kishalay Roy and Tirtharaj Bardhan, have put forward several demands.
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