ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Govt Wants Handloom Convocation Attire Across Universities

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has preferred the use of indigenous handloom and traditional Indian attire instead of conventional academic gowns during convocation ceremonies. In this regard, the Higher Education Department has sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state-aided and private universities, urging them to take necessary steps to incorporate traditional handloom garments into these significant academic events.

The letter references several guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2015, 2019, and 2024, which recommended replacing traditional academic gowns with handloom-based clothing for convocations.

Reminding universities of these directives, the state’s Higher Education Department noted that handloom garments are far more suitable and comfortable given India’s climate. Furthermore, such a shift would foster a sense of pride in the nation’s culture and heritage, while simultaneously supporting the rural handloom sector and the livelihoods of weavers. However, no specific design or mandatory dress code has been imposed. The state government maintained that universities are free to develop their own designs for convocation attire. They have been granted the flexibility to create distinct outfits for vice-chancellors, distinguished guests, and recipients of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD degrees. The use of traditional Indian elements, such as the uttariya or ceremonial stole, has also been suggested.