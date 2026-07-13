West Bengal Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh Each To 60 Rath Yatra Committees: Suvendu Adhikari
Seva Kendras will be set up at 75 traditional Rath Yatra fairs in West Bengal to offer basic services to pilgrims and visitors.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, West Bengal government announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to 60 traditional Rath Yatra organising committees.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari handed over a financial assistance cheque to Rath Yatra committees from Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday.
Earlier today, the Chief Minister held a meeting with representatives from various maths and temples, as well as district administration officials, to discuss preparations for the Rath Yatra, which will be celebrated on July 16. He said that the government's goal is to promote and preserve the state's heritage and culture.
"We are providing assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to approximately 60 Rath Yatra committees that have been organising these processions for decades," Adhikari said, advising that these funds be utilised for the maintenance and renovation of the chariots.
Beyond providing grants, the government is also enhancing arrangements at Rath Yatra fairs for the convenience of pilgrims. Chief Minister noted that previously, the administration's involvement was limited to deploying traffic police during the event; however, a decision has now been made to actively participate in the festival.
Accordingly, 'Seva Kendras' (service centres) will be set up at 75 traditional Rath Yatra fairs across the state under the initiative of the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, offering basic services to pilgrims and visitors.
In addition to Rath Yatra, the Chief Minister announced a substantial allocation of funds for infrastructure development at other pilgrimage sites across the state. He stated that initiatives have been undertaken to renovate ancient maths and temples under the 'Tirthakshetra Circuit' (Pilgrimage Circuit) project and Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated over two years for the maintenance and improvement of these religious sites.
Furthermore, special arrangements are being made for pilgrims visiting Tarakeswar, Jalpesh (Jalpaiguri), and Jayanti during the upcoming month of Shravan. The state government will set up service centres at intervals of every five kilometres along the route from Sheoraphuli to Tarakeswar. He also announced that flowers would be showered upon devotees from a government helicopter every Monday during the month of Shravan.
Alongside the festivities, Adhikari emphasised upon the importance of tree plantation for environmental conservation. He instructed the Forest Department to distribute coconut and fruit saplings at the Ratha Yatra fairs. Warning against the distribution of eucalyptus saplings at these fairs, the Chief Minister said, "Do not distribute eucalyptus saplings; they are harmful to the soil. Encourage the distribution of fruit-bearing saplings, and specifically distribute more coconut saplings at fairs in coastal areas, where lightning strikes are frequent."
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