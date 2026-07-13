ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh Each To 60 Rath Yatra Committees: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari hands over a financial assistance cheque to representatives of Rath Yatra organising committees during the ceremonial distribution programme at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Monday, July 13, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, West Bengal government announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to 60 traditional Rath Yatra organising committees.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari handed over a financial assistance cheque to Rath Yatra committees from Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister held a meeting with representatives from various maths and temples, as well as district administration officials, to discuss preparations for the Rath Yatra, which will be celebrated on July 16. He said that the government's goal is to promote and preserve the state's heritage and culture.

"We are providing assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to approximately 60 Rath Yatra committees that have been organising these processions for decades," Adhikari said, advising that these funds be utilised for the maintenance and renovation of the chariots.

Beyond providing grants, the government is also enhancing arrangements at Rath Yatra fairs for the convenience of pilgrims. Chief Minister noted that previously, the administration's involvement was limited to deploying traffic police during the event; however, a decision has now been made to actively participate in the festival.