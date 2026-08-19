ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Govt Seeks Custodial Interrogation Of Abhishek Banerjee's Aide In Land-Grabbing Case

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Sumit Roy, personal assistant to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, was allegedly not cooperating in the ongoing probe in connection with the Salboni land-grabbing case, and added that the police needed to interrogate him in custody.

The top court, on August 6, had stayed the arrest of Roy in connection with the land-grabbing case. It, however, directed him to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. On August 3, the Calcutta High Court had rejected Roy's anticipatory bail plea in the alleged government land fraud case being investigated by the police.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, that the protection from arrest granted to Roy be withdrawn as he was allegedly not cooperating with the police and evading questions.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Roy, said that he has been appearing before the police as directed by the court and he has the right to maintain silence guaranteed under the Constitution. “The Constitution also secures the right to arrest (of the probe agency),” Justice Bagchi said.

The solicitor general also provided materials collected so far by the police in a sealed cover to the bench. The CJI said that the matter will be now heard after he goes through the sealed cover report of the police. The top court extended its August 6 order staying Roy's arrest in the case.