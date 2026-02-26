West Bengal Govt's 'Sarasari Mukhyamantri' Instagram Account Hacked, Police Complaint Filed
Bidhannagar Cyber Police are conducting digital tracking to identify the culprits and ascertain their motive.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
By Ayan Neogi
Kolkata: The Instagram account of West Bengal government's public grievance service 'Sarasari Mukhyamantri' (direct to Chief Minister), launched by the CM Mamata Banerjee, has been hacked, police sources said. A complaint in this regard has been filed with Bidhannagar Cyber police station and investigations have been launched, they added.
The matter surfaced after some unusual posts and suspicious messages appeared on the account. Those responsible for maintaining the account suspected that an outsider had taken control of it. An initial verification confirmed their fear.
Thereafter a complaint was filed and investigation was initiated by the Bidhannagar Cyber Police. According to police sources, the incident took place late on Wednesday night. The hackers had sent 47 unauthorised direct messages and uploaded two stories through the account.
The investigation revealed that 47 messages were sent in two phases. In the first phase, multiple messages were sent between 2:06 am and 2:19 am, and in the second phase, some more messages were sent between 9:11 am and 9:22 am.
Sources also said that the hackers had sent messages to ‘Egye Bangla’, Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police through this account. The complainant said strict security rules are followed while using the Instagram account and in order to log in to it, there are only three authorised devices, namely a specific mobile phone, laptop and office desktop.
After the incident was reported, the password was immediately changed while preserving all electronic records, screenshots and time-stamps.
Police said an investigation is underway to identify the culprits by collecting digital evidence and efforts are on to verify whether there was any attempt to spread financial fraud or false information. Digital tracking has been initiated to find out who all are involved and what their motives.
The 'Sarasari Mukhyamantri' service was launched with the aim of conveying the benefits, inconveniences, complaints and opinions of the common people directly to the Chief Minister's office. This platform has gained immense popularity on social media.
Also Read