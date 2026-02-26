ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Govt's 'Sarasari Mukhyamantri' Instagram Account Hacked, Police Complaint Filed

By Ayan Neogi

Kolkata: The Instagram account of West Bengal government's public grievance service 'Sarasari Mukhyamantri' (direct to Chief Minister), launched by the CM Mamata Banerjee, has been hacked, police sources said. A complaint in this regard has been filed with Bidhannagar Cyber ​​police station and investigations have been launched, they added.

The matter surfaced after some unusual posts and suspicious messages appeared on the account. Those responsible for maintaining the account suspected that an outsider had taken control of it. An initial verification confirmed their fear.

Thereafter a complaint was filed and investigation was initiated by the Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Police. According to police sources, the incident took place late on Wednesday night. The hackers had sent 47 unauthorised direct messages and uploaded two stories through the account.

The investigation revealed that 47 messages were sent in two phases. In the first phase, multiple messages were sent between 2:06 am and 2:19 am, and in the second phase, some more messages were sent between 9:11 am and 9:22 am.