ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Govt Restricts School Bag Load At 10 Per Cent Of Body Weight To Reduce Student Stress

Kolkata: The days of carrying heavy bags to school every day are finally over. The West Bengal government has taken a ground-breaking step to relieve young students from neck and back pain. Adhering to the central government's 'School Bag Policy 2020,' the 'Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission'—under the aegis of the West Bengal School Education Department—has issued directives to reduce school bag weights across all schools in the state.

According to the new guidelines, under no circumstances may a student's school bag weigh more than 10 per cent of their own body weight. All sistrict education officers, as well as inspectors of primary and secondary schools across the state, have been instructed to strictly enforce this rule. Informed circles view this decision as being taken squarely in the interest of the children's physical and mental development.

According to medical experts, carrying excessively heavy bags for prolonged periods can lead to muscle strain in children, cause spinal issues, and pose a risk of disrupting their walking balance. To alleviate such physical distress, the new guidelines have established a specific framework regarding permissible bag weights. Students at the pre-primary level are not required to carry any school bags at all. For students in classes 1 and 2, the bag weight has been capped between 1.6 and 2.2 kilograms; for classes 3 through 5, the limit is set between 1.7 and 2.5 kilograms.

For classes 6 and 7, the weight limit is set between 2 and 3 kilograms; for class 8, it is between 2.5 and 4 kilograms; and for classes 9 and 10, the bag weight has been restricted to a range of 2.5 to 4.5 kilograms. For students in classes 11 and 12, the weight of their school bags must not, under any circumstances, exceed 5 kilograms. The guidelines explicitly mandate that every school must display this weight chart on their notice boards and within their classrooms. Furthermore, the regular use of weighing machines within school premises to monitor bag weights has been made mandatory.

To further reduce the burden of school bags, significant changes are also being introduced regarding the usage of textbooks and notebooks. According to directives from the Education Department, students in the first and second grades will be required to maintain only a single notebook for classwork. For students in grades three through five, two notebooks will be permitted, one of which may be left behind at the school. For students in higher grades, the use of thin notebooks is mandated as a substitute for heavy, hardbound registers.