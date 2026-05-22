West Bengal Govt Restricts School Bag Load At 10 Per Cent Of Body Weight To Reduce Student Stress
All sistrict education officers, as well as inspectors of primary and secondary schools across the state, have been instructed to strictly enforce this rule.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Kolkata: The days of carrying heavy bags to school every day are finally over. The West Bengal government has taken a ground-breaking step to relieve young students from neck and back pain. Adhering to the central government's 'School Bag Policy 2020,' the 'Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission'—under the aegis of the West Bengal School Education Department—has issued directives to reduce school bag weights across all schools in the state.
According to the new guidelines, under no circumstances may a student's school bag weigh more than 10 per cent of their own body weight. All sistrict education officers, as well as inspectors of primary and secondary schools across the state, have been instructed to strictly enforce this rule. Informed circles view this decision as being taken squarely in the interest of the children's physical and mental development.
According to medical experts, carrying excessively heavy bags for prolonged periods can lead to muscle strain in children, cause spinal issues, and pose a risk of disrupting their walking balance. To alleviate such physical distress, the new guidelines have established a specific framework regarding permissible bag weights. Students at the pre-primary level are not required to carry any school bags at all. For students in classes 1 and 2, the bag weight has been capped between 1.6 and 2.2 kilograms; for classes 3 through 5, the limit is set between 1.7 and 2.5 kilograms.
For classes 6 and 7, the weight limit is set between 2 and 3 kilograms; for class 8, it is between 2.5 and 4 kilograms; and for classes 9 and 10, the bag weight has been restricted to a range of 2.5 to 4.5 kilograms. For students in classes 11 and 12, the weight of their school bags must not, under any circumstances, exceed 5 kilograms. The guidelines explicitly mandate that every school must display this weight chart on their notice boards and within their classrooms. Furthermore, the regular use of weighing machines within school premises to monitor bag weights has been made mandatory.
To further reduce the burden of school bags, significant changes are also being introduced regarding the usage of textbooks and notebooks. According to directives from the Education Department, students in the first and second grades will be required to maintain only a single notebook for classwork. For students in grades three through five, two notebooks will be permitted, one of which may be left behind at the school. For students in higher grades, the use of thin notebooks is mandated as a substitute for heavy, hardbound registers.
Changes to the daily class schedule have also been proposed. At the primary level, it has been recommended that only two subjects be taught per day. The schedule should incorporate consecutive classes—or "block periods"—for the same subject to minimise the need for students to carry multiple textbooks. Furthermore, schools have been instructed to encourage the practice of sharing textbooks among classmates seated side-by-side on benches. To prevent accidents involving falls on staircases, the use of wheeled bags or trolley bags has been strictly prohibited.
In addition to regulating the weight of notebooks and textbooks, the administration also aims to curb the weight of water bottles and tiffin boxes. The guidelines stipulate that schools must provide access to purified drinking water and high-quality mid-day meals, thereby eliminating the need for students to carry water bottles or tiffin boxes from home. Concurrently, strict regulations regarding homework are being introduced to alleviate mental stress among students. Students in the first and second grades are not to be assigned any homework whatsoever. For grades three through five, homework assignments are capped at a maximum of two hours per week; for grades six through eight, the limit is one hour per day. Even for students in higher grades, homework assignments must not exceed two hours per day. Teachers have been instructed to exercise strict vigilance to ensure that homework assignments are creative in nature and do not merely encourage rote memorisation.
In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, these new state guidelines also place significant emphasis on observing "Bagless Days." On several designated days throughout the academic year, students will attend school without carrying any bags, participating instead in activities such as quizzes, sports, arts and crafts, or educational excursions. Specifically, a 10-day internship program has been proposed for students in grades 6 through 8, during which they will have the opportunity to learn various vocational skills from local artisans.
Furthermore, to facilitate students with special needs, provisions have been made to issue an additional set of textbooks from the school's book bank and to arrange for locker facilities within the school premises. To foster awareness regarding this entire process, the School Education Department has issued directives for regular discussions to be held during Parent-Teacher Meetings. The educational community expresses hope that, as a result of these stringent measures taken by the state government, the school life of students will become significantly less stressful.