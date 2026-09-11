ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Asks School Authorities To Prepare For TET For In-service Teachers

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Education Department on Friday asked authorities to make arrangements for conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service primary teachers, in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

In a notification issued on Friday, the department sought information from the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education regarding arrangements for conducting the TET for teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The move follows the Supreme Court's September 1, 2025 judgment in State of Uttar Pradesh vs Anjuman Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust & Ors, which made TET qualification mandatory for in-service teachers appointed before the enactment of the RTE Act, subject to the conditions laid down by the court.

The apex court subsequently modified its directions in a review order on May 29, 2026, extending the period for acquiring the TET qualification from two years to three years. Accordingly, the qualification has to be obtained by August 31, 2028, the state government's notice said.

The Supreme Court had also directed states and competent authorities to conduct TET periodically, preferably twice a year, with an interval of around six months between exams, so that eligible in-service teachers get reasonable opportunities to fulfil the requirement.