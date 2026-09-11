Bengal Govt Asks School Authorities To Prepare For TET For In-service Teachers
Teachers who have five years or less of service remaining, however, have been exempted from the requirement of qualifying TET under the Supreme Court's directions
By PTI
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal School Education Department on Friday asked authorities to make arrangements for conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service primary teachers, in compliance with a Supreme Court order.
In a notification issued on Friday, the department sought information from the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education regarding arrangements for conducting the TET for teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.
The move follows the Supreme Court's September 1, 2025 judgment in State of Uttar Pradesh vs Anjuman Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust & Ors, which made TET qualification mandatory for in-service teachers appointed before the enactment of the RTE Act, subject to the conditions laid down by the court.
The apex court subsequently modified its directions in a review order on May 29, 2026, extending the period for acquiring the TET qualification from two years to three years. Accordingly, the qualification has to be obtained by August 31, 2028, the state government's notice said.
The Supreme Court had also directed states and competent authorities to conduct TET periodically, preferably twice a year, with an interval of around six months between exams, so that eligible in-service teachers get reasonable opportunities to fulfil the requirement.
The court has made it clear that no further request for extension of the deadline would be entertained, the notice said. Around 90,000 teachers teaching classes 1 to 8 would be required to appear for the exam, school education department sources said.
Teachers who have five years or less of service remaining, however, have been exempted from the requirement of qualifying TET under the Supreme Court's directions. The notice was signed by Chandranath Roy Chowdhury, special secretary to the government of West Bengal, with copies marked to WBSSC, Primary Education Board.
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