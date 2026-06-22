West Bengal Govt Announces 20% DA Hike For Its Employees
The 20 per cent increase is one of the biggest salary-related announcements for West Bengal government employees in recent years,
Published : June 22, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Kolkata: The BJP-led West Bengal government on Monday announced a 20 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.
The announcement was made by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta during the state budget presentation on Monday. "Our govt's mission is to restore the state's glory, build Viksit Bengal as part of Viksit Bharat. Our govt inherited Rs 8.15 lakh crore debt as legacy but we will continue with all the existing social welfare schemes," Dasgupta said in his budget speech.
With the latest revision, the total DA payable to state government employees will rise to 38 per cent, with the new rate coming into effect from October 1. The DA hike has been announced in the first Budget of the BJP-led West Bengal government headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, marking a key policy move after the party ended the Trinamool Congress’ long rule in the state.
The latest announcement means employees will receive an additional 20 per cent of their basic salary as DA over and above the existing rate. The 20 per cent increase is one of the biggest salary-related announcements for West Bengal government employees in recent years. The move is expected to improve employee earnings, boost household consumption and provide relief from inflationary pressures.
However, even with the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), a gap remains between the DA received by state government employees and that of their central government counterparts. Central government employees currently receive DA at a rate of 60 per cent. Hence, a 22 per cent gap persists between the DA of West Bengal government employees and that of central government employees.
In the past, during the tenure of the Trinamool Congress government, there had been intense conflict and a standoff between the administration and state government employees regarding the payment of DA. Citing the precarious financial state of the state exchequer, the government led by then-Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had repeatedly expressed its clear inability to match the DA rates provided by the central government.
The employees' demand for their rightful dues eventually escalated into a legal battle. The state witnessed days of sit-ins, protests, and legal struggles.
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