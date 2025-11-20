ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Governor Welcomes Supreme Court Ruling On Timelines To Act On Bills

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling that constitutional authorities cannot be bound by judicial timelines while deciding on bills. He said the judgment clarified the limits and responsibilities of governor and elected government under Articles 200 and 201.

Calling it a 'landmark judgment', Bose said it had "cleared the air regarding the jurisdiction of the governor (and the) elected chief minister.". Bose said the ruling endorsed a practice he said the Raj Bhavan began three years ago.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day held that the court cannot impose any timelines on Governors and the President to grant assent to Bills passed by state assemblies but at the same time said Governors do not have “unfettered” powers to sit on the Bills for "perpetuity".

In its unanimous opinion on the Presidential Reference, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai also held that "indefinite delay" by the Governors will be open to "limited judicial scrutiny" and that deemed assent of Bills cannot be granted by the apex court by using its plenary power under Article 142. Deemed assent would amount to virtual takeover of the role of a "separate constitutional authority," it said.