West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned in Delhi, said a Lok Bhavan official.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns
File photo of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (ANI)
By PTI

Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me."

He, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X that she is shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal.

More details to follow...

