ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me."

He, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision.