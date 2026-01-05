ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Governor CV Ananada Bose Presents 'Report Card'

Kolkata: In a move that appears more like the projection of performance by political parties, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has released a report card, detailing his initiatives over the past three years. While Governors typically hold a ceremonial role, Bose’s report outlines an ambitious 11-mission roadmap aimed at transforming the state’s social, economic, and cultural landscape.

A notification in this regard was issued by Raj Bhavan on Saturday night. The report emphasises the "Vande Mataram Mission", focusing on women's safety through fast-track grievance support, self-defence training, and a dedicated transport initiative called "Matriseva." For the youth, the Governor proposes a shift from seeking jobs to creating them, backed by the Yuva Srijan Fund, which provides grants up to ₹2 lakh for startups.

There is a special mention of Amar Chashi mission which envisions doubling farmer income through "precision farming" and vertical agriculture. A standout feature is the Kisan Express, a fleet of refrigerated trains designed to carry Bengal’s fresh produce to national markets.

Locally, the report suggests turning villages into self-reliant "Eco-Villages" with mobile hospitals and "Waste to Wealth" programmes managed by self-help groups. The report card dreams big on connectivity, proposing a multi-modal transport network involving cable trams and rubberised roads , air connectivity upgrades for Kolkata and a new global airport in North Bengal and global healthcare hubs in three districts to provide world-class medical treatment and training for paramedics.