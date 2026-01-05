West Bengal Governor CV Ananada Bose Presents 'Report Card'
The report card dreams big on connectivity, proposing a multi-modal transport network involving cable trams and rubberised roads and air connectivity upgrades for Kolkata.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 12:00 AM IST|
Updated : January 5, 2026 at 1:28 AM IST
Kolkata: In a move that appears more like the projection of performance by political parties, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has released a report card, detailing his initiatives over the past three years. While Governors typically hold a ceremonial role, Bose’s report outlines an ambitious 11-mission roadmap aimed at transforming the state’s social, economic, and cultural landscape.
A notification in this regard was issued by Raj Bhavan on Saturday night. The report emphasises the "Vande Mataram Mission", focusing on women's safety through fast-track grievance support, self-defence training, and a dedicated transport initiative called "Matriseva." For the youth, the Governor proposes a shift from seeking jobs to creating them, backed by the Yuva Srijan Fund, which provides grants up to ₹2 lakh for startups.
There is a special mention of Amar Chashi mission which envisions doubling farmer income through "precision farming" and vertical agriculture. A standout feature is the Kisan Express, a fleet of refrigerated trains designed to carry Bengal’s fresh produce to national markets.
Locally, the report suggests turning villages into self-reliant "Eco-Villages" with mobile hospitals and "Waste to Wealth" programmes managed by self-help groups.
Bose emphasised "Shiksha Shakti," aiming to make Bengal a global knowledge capital by inviting international universities to open local campuses. To preserve the state's legacy, the Vande Mataram Digital Library offers free e-books and a virtual museum dedicated to Bengal’s patriotic history.
The political aspect of the report appears to be a list of direct financial support schemes. These are Bonera Bonus: monthly support for vulnerable women and Chhotoder Shakti Card: Direct transfers for children's nutrition and school needs and Special Grants: Dedicated funding for SC, ST, and OBC communities to support entrepreneurship and education.
By releasing this report card, Governor CV Ananda Bose has moved beyond the traditional boundaries of Raj Bhavan. Bose said he envisages of turning Bengal's soil into "Golden Soil" (Shonar Mati), focusing on clean governance, digital transparency, and grassroots empowerment.