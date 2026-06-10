ETV Bharat / state

Newly Sworn-In West Bengal Ministers Get Portfolios; Finance For Swapan Dasgupta, Industries For Tapas Roy

Kolkata: Ten days after the swearing-in of the extended cabinet of the BJP government in West Bengal, portfolios were allocated among the ministers on Wednesday, with senior leader Tapas Roy named the industries minister and journalist-turned-politician Swapan Dasgupta getting the finance department.

According to a notification issued by the state home department and signed by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal, BJP MLA from Bidhannagar, Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee, was named the health minister.

Another journalist-turned-politician, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, who won the Suri Assembly seat in Birbhum district, was given the responsibility of the state's higher education department.

BJP leader from Birbhum, Dudh Kumar Mondal, was named the agriculture minister, while the north Bengal leader from Falakata in Alipurduar district, Dipak Barman, was put in charge of the state school education department.