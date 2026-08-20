ETV Bharat / state

2 Die In Paschim Medinipur floods, Families To Get Rs 9 Lakh Compensation Each: Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari conducts an aerial survey of the flood-affected area Sabang, a rural community block and village, in Paschim Medinipur on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited flood-hit Sabang in Paschim Medinipur and announced Rs 9 lakh compensation each for the families of two people who died in the floods.

After conducting an aerial survey and reviewing the situation with administrative officials, Adhikari said 3,200 houses had been damaged in Sabang block, and each affected family would receive Rs 30,000 aid.