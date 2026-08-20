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2 Die In Paschim Medinipur floods, Families To Get Rs 9 Lakh Compensation Each: Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari conducted an aerial survey and reviewed the situation with administrative officials, and said 3,200 houses had been damaged in Sabang block

WEST BENGAL FLOOD
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari conducts an aerial survey of the flood-affected area Sabang, a rural community block and village, in Paschim Medinipur on Tuesday. (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : August 20, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited flood-hit Sabang in Paschim Medinipur and announced Rs 9 lakh compensation each for the families of two people who died in the floods.

After conducting an aerial survey and reviewing the situation with administrative officials, Adhikari said 3,200 houses had been damaged in Sabang block, and each affected family would receive Rs 30,000 aid.

"Two persons have died in Paschim Medinipur due to the floods. Their families will be given compensation of Rs 9 lakh each. As many as 3,200 houses have been damaged in Sabang block, and those families will receive Rs 30,000 each," he said. The chief minister said the water level of Keleghai river was now below the danger mark and relief operations were underway.

TAGGED:

PASCHIM MEDINIPUR FLOODS
BENGAL CM SUVENDU
BENGAL FLOOD COMPENSATION
SABANG
WEST BENGAL FLOOD

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